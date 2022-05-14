Ballarat residents will soon be placing their vote for this month's federal election. The Courier sat down with Liberal candidate Ben Green to discuss debates, growth and climate change.
Catherine King has been the member for Ballarat since 2001. She has pointed out that the federal government delivered a number of projects for Ballarat. Why should you replace a member who has provided such outcomes?
I agree, I think that the present incumbent in the early days was very well regarded.
I would disagree with any contention that the present incumbent is regarded in such glowing terms.
The present incumbent has done very well for herself over the last 21 years. And she has achieved some good things in Ballarat.
My position is the people of Ballarat, with potentially me coming in as a member for the formed government, is going to be in a much better position.
The Liberal Party is not bound by an inability for a member to cross the floor.
So should there be a case where in my view, and the view of my electors that there's a burning issue in Ballarat, I'm prepared to cross the floor.
Whereas a member of the ALP is bound to go with their government, irrespective of the interests and the fair views of the people who voted for them.
You have been on the campaign trail for for almost five weeks now. What have you learnt from speaking to people and being out in the community?
I've been over the entire electorate from the rural areas and the small towns and Ballarat. I have learned that a lot of people are doing it really tough, really tough. Mainly because of COVID lock downs.
The lock downs, there have been financial, social family, but also the mental health has been a real problem. And so the COVID lock downs, exacerbated a lot of problems.
I've also had many conversations about the NDIS and I spoke with a lovely couple yesterday at pre poll. And they are say 70, and their son is in a really high dependency category.
They do not know what to do. They don't know what's going to happen.
And it's not just throwing money at it, throwing money generally doesn't work.
But they're really concerned about the culture within the public service that's administering the NDIS.
So much so that if they feel that if they prosecute their matter, or advocate for their son in robust, genuine terms, that there'll be reprisals, you know, lack of service. Now, that's a really big deal. Because what do they do?
What would like to see happen with the NDIS?
We're talking about a really big question about a culture of a public service. And if I can speak in broad terms about my own observations, which are based on speaking to other people and keep my ear to the ground.
It seems to me the last, say 10 years there's been a mentality with many areas of the public service, where normal people just can't get any traction.
I was also speaking with some people in the rural part of the Ballarat electorate.
They are both on the pension and their pension card just happened to expire. So fell over and expired. But they didn't have a renewed one.
They've spent months trying to get some traction. So they've been deprived of their pension, because of an administrative oversight. These are people who are doing it tough.
Sometimes when people do it tough, they get emotional. That's life.
They've been having robust conversations with the staff there. And they're being told that they cannot telephone because they're being emotional.
So it's like a twilight zone for a lot of people dealing with this cultural aspect. And I don't know today. It's a very big issue that a lot of people are facing.
How do you see yourself working with members of the coalition while advocating for the people of Ballarat?
I'm comfortable dealing with the party and government as a whole. I'm happy to be supported by Dan Tehan, the Minister for Trade and Tourism. Recently, Senator James Paterson and Sarah Henderson.
They are good people, and have the best interests for Ballarat. I'm happy to be part of that team.
If you're suggesting that I'll be sort of on the outer, I'd say no, not at all.
There have been two candidate forums over the last few weeks, on climate change and welfare, which you have not attended. What do you say to voters who think you have been an absent candidate?
I actually wrote to the (event organisers) and said unfortunately, due to prior commitments, I can't attend.
Also for the last one I wrote to the organisers and said please come back to me with a few of the hot points. So I can comment and review and come back to them.
But I've heard nothing. So I can see on one hand, how it could be seen in a negative sense; "Oh Ben hasn't shown up." But I was actually, unfortunately, pre-booked.
If there is another event for the candidates next week would you go?
I would love to attend. If I could, I'd love to.
I would prefer a debate so it can be wide-ranging. I think sometimes a forum can be framed in such a way that whilst it's good to be precise, it can be unhelpful.
Having said that, that's not the reason I didn't attend.
But also in broad terms, I'm genuinely committed to addressing climate change. I think as a whole species, we want to have a good look at our habits and the way we do things.
I think also in broad terms, a lot of the climate change debate is focused on supply. And I have not seen anyone address the demand side of climate change. And I think we use too much power.
I think as a society, we've become overtly consumerist, I'm being broad here, and in a demographic, not political sense. And so we're becoming very consumer-oriented.
And it takes power to make things and I think we should not lose sight of our fantastic traditions of making things in Australia, make them well, make them to last, skill up and not have such a disposable aspect to our lives.
Do you think the onus should be on the consumer?
I think we're all responsible for our actions. Definitely the onus is on every single person.
In general, I think that if you're heading to a suggestion there's no onus on the individual, but the individual always looks elsewhere.
I think that then we're heading into an area where people don't feel either empowered or have agency to make meaningful decisions and act on those decisions in their life.
And I think we should really look to ourselves, as well as others.
From a business perspective, can we convince businesses that this is a model that they can get behind to make money?
Definitely, businesses are crying out for more people to work for them.
But also, it gets back to your previous question about what can the person do? The consumer?
If they decide to pay a few cents or dollars more for something, and that's their decision, then that's better for Australian local business.
The basis for that is I don't think it's contentious, as we've seen for the last 15-20 years, that certain imports are made cheaper than we can make them for.
And the reason they're made cheaper from overseas, is that often the wages paid overseas are very low compared to ours.
The conditions that the workers work overseas are very poor, very dangerous.
So for a consumer per-se, to purchase something, a cheap import is, in my view, giving a disadvantage to our local economy, but also contributing or participating in an unfair situation overseas.
Ballarat is expanding more rapidly than its infrastructure can cope with. What can we do to make sure the city is livable?
I think we need a smart infrastructure program.
I think the city council, a lot of their work is right on the ball ... (The priorities for) people working in getting around and commuting.
We also have beautiful parts of Ballarat. We have the Botanic Gardens. We have the magnificent volunteer-run tramways museum. We have a fantastic, albeit at the moment, half-done fernery. We have fantastic restaurants and sporting facilities, I walk around the Lake Wendouree quite often.
It's fantastic here so we have to be sensitive with the expansion to keep what's really good and not lose sight of that as well.
So the challenges for Ballarat are how to accommodate a growing population and how to look after the current beauty of Ballarat and we're in a city in the country, and we've struck a great balance.
I've also spoken with many employers and manufacturers and workers.
And the general theme, if I may, is that many employees, including manufacturers and hospitality, they are actually crying out for more people to to work for them. But they're just not there.
So on the one hand, we have a genuine need to make things and service people. But the low rate of employees coming in is a real challenge.
That of course, is broadly background by the very low vacancy rate for rental properties.
That pumps rents up and that makes it harder to afford. So what do we do?
Well, we make more places available. More houses are being built and I think that's a really good thing. But it must be done with a sensitivity to amenity and efficiency.
To do that do we need things like first homebuyers grants and getting more people into houses?
Absolutely and the Liberal Party has come out with a fantastic policy for the guarantee to lower the deposit for first home buyers and so on. Something like 300,000 have enjoyed that.
