The fight is on for a new seat of Hawke in Victoria's west.
A large section of former Ballarat voters in the east and south east of the electorate will be voting in the new seat in this month's federal election.
The seat takes in Blackwood, Ballan, Bacchus Marsh and Sunbury.
It is made up of old sections of Ballarat, Gorton and McEwen electorates, which all currently have Labor representation.
Sam Rae will be standing for the Labor party, he lives in Ballan and in a statement to The Courier said he is very plugged into his community.
"I spend lots of time in Blackwood and the surrounding area, meeting with locals and engaging with community groups.
"I love this area and I want the best outcomes for our community."
He was most recently a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, before that Labor's Victorian branch state secretary.
"I've worked in a factory, I've washed dishes, I've worked in Government and I've been a partner at PwC, I'm equally proud of each of these roles," Mr Rae said.
He said one of the biggest issues for the seat is the development of the Western Freeway.
The Labor Party have pledged ten million dollars to start the upgrade project if they are able to form a government.
"When complete, this project would deliver a quicker and safer commute for tens of thousands of locals in Moorabool Shire and Melton City Council," Mr Rae said.
"This funding will be provided for traffic, pedestrian and parking improvements."
Standing for the Liberal Party is Dr Enamul Haque, he is an associate professor at RMIT University and has a PhD in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.
Joining them is nine other minor party candidates including the Australian Federation Party's Michael Williams, The Great Australian Party's Michael Edward Lacey, Independent Jarrod James Bingham, Max Martucci TNL (The New Liberal), The Geen's Lynda Wheelock, Nick Suduk One Nation, Glenn Vessey Citizens Party, Victorian Socialists' Jack Hynes and United Australia Party's Andrew Glenn Cuthbertson.
Pre-polling is currently open in Bacchus Marsh at the St Andrew's Uniting Church, Sat May 14 9am to 4pm. May 16 to May 18 8:30am to 5:30pm and Friday May 20 8:30am to 6pm.
On election day residents will be able to vote at the Blackwood Public Hall, Ballan Primary School, Myrniong Primary School, 8am till 6pm.
Check the AEC for a full list of locations.
The Liberal Candidate for Hawke Dr Enamul Haque did not respond to multiple requests for a brief interview.
