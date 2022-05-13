Meredith Music Festival will return to its home in "The 'Sup" in 2022.
After the pandemic halted the event - and its sister event Golden Plains Festival - in recent years, it is set to return on 9, 10 and 11 December.
Advertisement
In announcement on Friday 'Aunty Meredith', the character at the face of the festival, stated she had "received lots of lovely letters lately, many asking when the next opportunity will be to feel the gentle slope of The 'Sup underfoot".
The 'Sup - also known has 'The Supernatural Amphitheatre' - has played host to some huge local and international acts since its beginnings in 1991.
The three-day outdoor camping festival is held on private farmland of the Nolan family in the Golden Plains Shire.
It has long been celebrated as a cornerstone of the Victorian and Australian music scene.
In Friday's statement, punters are advised the ticket ballot for the event will open "in another month or two".
The line up is yet to be announced.
The announcement follows news this week that Beyond the Valley music festival is heading to Hesse, about an hour south of Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.