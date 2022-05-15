Council's approval of a six-storey hotel in Doveton Street suggests that councillors and planning officers have either forgotten or chosen to ignore council's own CBD strategy document - 'Making Ballarat Central - The CBD Strategy 2017-2021 Action Plan'.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Advertisement
This plan was an update of one from 2010 which resulted from extensive community consultation. The plan contains detailed proposals for height limits around the CBD.
These include:
An accompanying map clearly shows the relevant block in Doveton Street as a zone for 'Buildings up to four-storeys'.
Despite this, the planning officer's report to council claimed that "the proposal adequately responds to the existing and preferred character of Doveton Street South and this part of the CBD" and "the proposed overall height of six-storeys will respond to the emerging built form character within Ballarat Central".
Members of Ballarat Heritage Watch are appalled by council's cavalier attitude to their previously adopted strategy plans.
Stuart Kelly, President Ballarat Heritage Watch Inc.
HAVE YOUR SAY.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.