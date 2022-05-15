The Courier
Have Your Say

Letter to the Editor: Not everyone is happy at the approval of a new hotel in Doveton Street

May 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the hotel

Council's approval of a six-storey hotel in Doveton Street suggests that councillors and planning officers have either forgotten or chosen to ignore council's own CBD strategy document - 'Making Ballarat Central - The CBD Strategy 2017-2021 Action Plan'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.