Ballarat Wildlife Park's Sumatran tiger Satu loves to destroy cardboard boxes full of his favourite treats - so that's what he'll get to do for his birthday on Sunday.
To mark his 17th birthday Satu will get presents of cardboard boxes filled with his favourite proteins, an enrichment blood trail through his enclosure, and a 'meat cake' to celebrate.
Ballarat Wildlife Park operations manager Jared Mulholland said Satu was doing well for his age, with Sumatran tigers in the wild usually living 10 to 15 years but longer in captivity.
Satu's birthday celebrations will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday with a keeper presentation about him and his fellow Sumatran tigers in the wild, during which he'll get his birthday presents and treats.
"He's doing really well for a 17-year-old boy and doing really good things for Sumatran tigers around the world," Mr Mulholland said.
"He's a great ambassador raising awareness for the conservation side of things around what's happening in Sumatra."
Among the conservation messages is the campaign to shop palm oil free. Sumatran tigers in the wild suffer habitat loss with jungle cleared for palm oil plantations, and with dwindling habitat they are more at risk of poachers and less food.
Satu is a grandfather, with his four cubs now part of the global management program for Sumatran tigers, helping to increase the gene pool of captive bred tigers.
