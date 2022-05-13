The top four sides in the Central Highlands Netball League have already escaped from the rest, but some mouth-watering match-ups involving sides fighting to fill out the eight could form another gap on the ladder in round five.
The fifth-placed Learmonth sit a game behind the undefeated top four sides but will look to remain in touch with the teams to beat as the Lakies host Clunes in a must-win for the Magpies.
Newlyn finds itself in a similar situation to Clunes, sitting just outside the eight with a challenging match-up against Gordon who currently sit sixth.
These games will be crucial for Learmonth and Gordon as the seventh-placed Beaufort should record its third win of the season when the Crows travel to Creswick.
Creswick is one of the six sides that remain winless four games into the season, but two of those six sides will claim their first four points on the weekend as Carngham-Linton host Bungaree and Hepburn visits Waubra.
Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap look to continue their unbeaten start to the season as they both play teams outside the eight, while fellow undefeated side Skipton travel to Dunnstown for a top eight clash.
