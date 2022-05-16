A Ballarat women's arts collective is throwing their support behind a movement to increase gender equality on Australian honour rolls.
The 13 Moons Collective is creating an art exhibition set to launch on Queen's Birthday Weekend and hosted a talk on the Honour a Woman movement on Friday night.
Heather Horrocks, 13 Moons Collective artist, said the group wanted to shine a light on the under-representation of women on Australian honours lists, an issue that was rarely discussed.
"We have had a great time working out as individuals how we can honour women in our art," she said.
Men consistently received more than 70 per cent of the Australian honours awards nominations between 1975 and 2017, according to Honour a Woman.
Women are less likely to be a nominator and both men and women nominate men in greater numbers for an award, data shows.
This is not a good image of history and we wanted to set the record straight.- Dr Elizabeth Hartnell-Young, Honour a Woman
The percentage of nominations for women increased to 42 per cent in 2020 and 47 per cent in January 2021, according to Honour a Woman.
Honour a Woman co-founder Dr Elizabeth Hartnell-Young spoke at the Mining Exchange on Friday night about the movement that was founded in 2017.
"It is writing history... This is not a good image of history and we wanted to set the record straight," she said.
Dr Hartnell-Young said there were structural disadvantages in the nomination and selection processes that prevented women being equally recognised, including the difficulty of writing a nomination.
Award recipients historically were mainly older men from Anglo-Saxon backgrounds at the higher levels and women are clustered in the lowest, Medal of the Order (OAM), category, research found.
Between 2012 and 2016 men received 56 Companion (AC) awards while women were awarded only 12 (17 per cent).
Dr Hartnell-Young said the project's approach was to support more people to nominate women and address structural barriers that prevent the equal recognition of women.
"It is not enough to just blame Australian citizens for 'not nominating enough women'," she said.
"We believe that the system needs to change to address the gender and cultural barriers to delivering equality in the honours."
Dr Hartnell-Young said Honour a Woman was regularly meeting with the Governor-General and had advocated to federal and state and territory governments for change.
She said Victoria had set up a role to promote recognition for women and help people complete nominations and had changed systems to make recognition processes easier, which was an 'amazing' step forward.
Honour a Woman calls for a mandated nomination process for women, gender targets for nominations and for the selection panel and the creation of an 'Honoured Women' website.
While the number of women receiving an honour increased to 47 per cent in January 2022, Dr Hartnell-Young said she wanted to see structures embedded, not leaving it to the luck of nominations each year.
Appointments to the Order of Australia are made twice a year to recognise outstanding achievement and service.
Recipients come from all walks of life and are usually nominated directly from the community.
The four levels are Companion of the Order (AC), Officer of the Order (AO), Member of the Order (AM) and Medal of the Order (OAM).
The awards are generally announced on Australia Day and the Queen's Birthday public holiday in June.
The 13 Moons Honour a Woman art exhibition opens on Queen's Birthday weekend when national awards are announced and will run for four weeks at Art Space on Lydiard Street North.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
