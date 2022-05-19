After six years since her last album, Lisa Mitchell is back.
The songstress is set to perform at Volta on Saturday night, and said crowds can expect favourites - new and old.
Advertisement
"We'll be there with my five piece band, so a very luscious, big sound," she said.
"They can expect to be immersed in the new album, but also to be taken down memory lane, and hear some old gems from the vaults, which we have been polishing up."
The new album, titled A Place To Fall Apart, was released last month.
It was produced by Tom Iansek, notable for his work with Australian outfits Big Scary and #1Dads.
Mitchell said she decided to work with the band prior to recording, and this - and the "beautiful creative force" of her producer Iansek - ensured the album was cohesive.
"Once we got in there, there wasn't this temptation to take it into a whole new world whereas I think when you're a solo singer songwriter, it can be really easy to end up with albums that sound like a musical smorgasbord because you don't have any limitations," she said.
"I really appreciate when an album sounds like it's all from the same world and I'm really proud of this album because I feel like it does feel like a cohesive sound ... that was probably one of my main hopes as I entered into the recording process again."
From early hits like 'Neopolitan Dreams' and 'Coin Laundry' through to 'Bless This Mess' and 'The Boys', emotional vulnerability has always been at the heart of Mitchell's song writing.
Transformative educational experiences in the past six years have led Mitchell to reflect on her choices and place in the world, and it is these reflections that influenced the most recent body of work audiences will be treated to.
Being from a regional centre, Albury-born Mitchell said she was glad to be performing again in Ballarat, and said since her last album, she was older and "hopefully a little bit wiser".
"I started studying shiatsu which is a beautiful Chinese style of massage, which has been totally transformative ... opening up into a whole other way of thinking about the body and the mind and spirit," she said.
"I was lucky to do some Indigenous studies focused on First Nations Australians, history and politics and very early days basics, that was just really important for me in my life and has definitely influenced the writing of this album.
"The first half of this batch was, you know, melancholy breakup songs, and lots of songs about connecting to land ... the deeper aspects of the relationship between humans and land, being human, which is very much where I have so much to learn from First Nations cultures, and then my own ancestry, Scottish.
"There's kind of all these little intertwining loopholes I play with on the album."
Lisa Mitchell will perform at 8pm on May 21 at Volta.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.