After a "long time coming" the Ballarat Beer Hop returned to CBD streets on Saturday.
Hosted by several venues across the city, attendees sampled wares from Ballarat breweries Red Duck, Cubby Haus, and Aunty Jacks in pubs across the CBD, including Hop Temple, Midtown Cellars, Freight Bar, and the Aunty Jacks brewpub itself.
Advertisement
Co-organiser Jordan McPhan said Ballarat was fast becoming a regional leader in craft beer.
"Ballarat has a goal for local businesses here, and for the city to really stand out as the authority, as the craft beer leaders in regional Australia, definitely in Victoria - and we're really making that move," she said.
"It gets to not only showcase breweries from around Victoria, but it gets to showcase [Ballarat] breweries to people from around Victoria, which is really important."
The Beer Hop first ran at Easter in 2019, as a pilot project to attract more tourists to the city in what's traditionally a quiet time of the year.
It was a success, with hundreds of people exploring Ballarat.
Couple Damian O'Bree and Sierra Scilini travelled from Bendigo to attend this year's event, and said they were thrilled to be beer-hopping.
"It's really good to see people enjoying themselves and everyone's just having fun ... it's really nice for the venues as well, especially in hospitality because they've been hit really hard," Mr O'Bree said.
"We planned a weekend away, couldn't decide where we wanted to go, and we found out that the Beer Hop was on so we thought 'there's no better place'," Ms Scilini said.
"It's the first weekend we've been able to get away without the kids since the COVID period, so it's been nice."
As well as local brewing heroes, Moon Dog, Burnley Brewing, Holgate, White Rabbit, Dainton, Mountain Goat and Brewmanity also had a selection of beers available.
For Ms McPhan, she said it was good to see the CBD vibrant again.
"After the last few years, having people out and about, you know, eating, drinking having fun, exploring the city, walking around and discovering the new venues as well," she said.
"Even places like Aunty Jack's, Midtown Cellars, Mister Lalors, they've all changed during COVID - many of them didn't even exist."
And after the success of Saturday's event, the future of the Ballarat Beer Hop - and what it means for tourism to the city - looks bright.
"We hope to grow the event year on year and really get it to, eventually ... a place where we're talking, you know, 1000 to 1500 people roaming the streets, eating, drinking, staying overnight, and spending time in the city," Ms McPhan said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.