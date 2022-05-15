The Courier

Digital upgrades in Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 15 2022 - 7:00pm
Grampians Health Chief of Redevelopment and Infrastructure Melanie Robertson

A digital transformation of Ballarat Base Hospital will take place alongside the physical redevelopment the hospital with state-of-the-art technology to be installed to improve patient care.

