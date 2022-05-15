Digital upgrades in Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment

A digital transformation of Ballarat Base Hospital will take place alongside the physical redevelopment the hospital with state-of-the-art technology to be installed to improve patient care.
"It's not just a bricks and mortar transformation but we are putting in all the enabling technology to allow us to provide better care," said Grampians Health chief of redevelopment and infrastructure Melanie Robertson.
"There's a lot of work being done on digital transformation ... electronic medical records, making it a digital hospital ... which is not just important for safety of the patient but allows for better informed decision making."
Construction of the hospital's new central energy plant will go out for tender in the coming months with construction to begin later this year and be completed in 2024, after which works on the main tower redevelopment will begin.
Ms Robertson said stage one works, which were almost finished, had involved refurbishment and decanting works including a new reception area, reflection space, prayer rooms and consulting suites.
"Demolition works of the Eildon House and Edward Wilson buildings are also currently under way as part of stage one works, paving the way for the new CEP building," she said.
The CEP building will house a state-of-the-art pharmacy, pathology, centre for education and training and engineering spaces.
Schematic designs of the main tower containing the hospital's new emergency department, operating theatres, women and children's hub, expanded ICU, 100 extra beds and more will be completed by the end of the year.
Ms Robertson said the $541.6 million Ballarat Base Hospital Redevelopment, the city's biggest infrastructure project, was on track to be completed in 2027.
She said there were unique challenges with such a big redevelopment on a site that had to continue operating 24/7.
"We don't have a greenfield site, we have a site that is incredibly constrained and the challenge is we need to work through all those processes and do it in a thorough and incredibly systematic way.
"There's incremental steps along the way which will allow us to deliver on a brownfield site while making the hospital still run 24/7. There are challenges which slow us down and make us think differently in how we will do a range of different things."
An extra challenge is new additions that need to be worked in to the plans.
In this month's state budget, it was announced Ballarat along with several other regional health services, would have an alcohol and other drug hub for mental health within the emergency department.
"Now we are refining the plan for our emergency department ... and when we started planning this process we were not facing a pandemic but now we have put in place infrastructure for pandemic response," she said.
"We are excited to see our vision for our new hospital coming together, a vision of a contemporary, modern facilities that meets the future needs of our community," Ms Robertson said.
Once completed, the upgraded hospital will have the capacity to treat at least 18,000 more emergency patients and an extra 14,500 inpatients per year.
