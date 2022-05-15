Breast cancer specialists are seeing patients being diagnosed with more advanced breast cancers after putting off screening or being unable to access screening services during the pandemic.
Many women have been unaware of a tumour growing in their breast until they could feel it - a tumour that would previously have been detected at an earlier stage, before it could be felt, through screening.
But with Breast Screen Victoria and other services now fully operational, women are being urged to have that mammogram they might have been putting off.
"Although in Victoria Breast Screen was only closed for a short time there were many people who chose not to prioritise their screening and their own health," said Breast Cancer Network Australia director of policy, advocacy and member support Vicki Durston.
"We are now starting to see the back log of people who were not screened, and more advanced cancer being diagnosed because it was not picked up early over the last two years.
"What comes with that is more health care that is needed ... and its impact not only on the health system but the person, their family and community and the flow-on effect when we start to see those more advanced cancers."
Ms Durston visited Ballarat last week to host a breakfast for health professionals to raise awareness of Breast Cancer Network Australia and the services its provides to those in the health care system, people diagnosed with breast cancer and their families.
And as an advocacy group they are keen to hear from medicos and patients about the challenges in the health system for those with breast cancer and those who treat them.
The impact of COVID on the hospital system, and the reduction in elective surgery throughout the pandemic, has left many people with breast cancer waiting longer for breast reconstruction and other procedures and BCNA has called for government support to help relieve some of that pressure particularly around elective surgery waiting lists.
"Certainly access and equity of care, the impact of COVID on workforces in the health sector, longer waiting lists for elective surgery and the financial impact of breast cancer on people in rural, regional and remote areas ... is all a concern," Ms Durston said.
With restrictions on gatherings long gone, on May 26 BCNA will host its first face-to-face event in Ballarat in more than two years for people diagnosed with breast cancer.
The 'Living well with early breast cancer' Information Forum will welcome local people diagnosed with breast cancer to come along to learn about the latest in current and emerging breast cancer treatments.
The Ballarat forum will also address how to manage common side effects, the role of exercise in maintaining health and wellbeing, and the emotional impact of a breast cancer diagnosis - including strategies to help people manage.
There will also be a breakfast for local people living with metastatic breast cancer to hear the latest in treatment and care and advice on managing the emotional challenges of living with incurable breast cancer.
"So many people over the past few years have experienced going through the breast cancer journey on their own because they haven't been able to take visitors in for appointments or to hospital when they have treatment," Ms Durston said.
"They have felt very isolated ... and we know it is so important to have a sense of community and support. It's really powerful.
"What we want to do is bring together this community, encourage people to come to this forum and connect with other people who have had breast cancer, learn more from the information provided and just come together.
"It's an exciting time for us to be able to start the journey of meeting people face to face and connecting with communities."
Guest speakers include Clinical Psychologist Dr Charlotte Tottman, Medical Oncologist and Clinician Scientist Dr Belinda Yeo and Breast Care Nurses Leanne Storer and Joylene Fletcher.
Anyone interested in attending can register online.
