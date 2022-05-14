Dunnstown stops Emus in tracks, Eagles resist Cats | CHFL round 5 wrap, details, ladder

Dunnstown ended Skipton's winning run in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
The Towners again proved to be defensive masters in downing the Emus by 26 points at Dunnstown on Saturday.
Dunnstown stifled Skipton in a low-scoring affair - 8.15 (63) to 5.7 (37).
While it was the lowest winning score of the round, Skipton had a third lowest score of the day, with only Carngham-Linton and Ballan with smaller tallies.
This leaves only Springbank and Gordon unbeaten after five rounds.
As one of four teams on four wins a one loss, Skipton has slipped to fourth behind Rokewood-Corindhap.
Hepburn and Dunnstown are fifth and sixth respectively.
Learmonth has climbed one spot to seventh and Beaufort has moved to eighth, with Bunninyong slipping out of the top eight as a result of a bye.
GORDON was made to work hard by Newlyn to get a 26-point win - 12.11 (83) to 8.9 (57).
The Cats gave Gordon plenty to think about early, but the Eagles gradually wore down the home side.
Keeping newlyn goalless in the third term was decisive, allowing Gordon to get out to a 25-point lead.
That would be enough.
BEAUFORT needed a big last term to fend off Creswick by 40 points.
Although the final margin was comfortable and the Crows a third win a row, they did not kick away until the last term.
They led by just six points at the final change at Creswick before addingsix major
LEARMONTH returned to winning form against Clunes at Clunes - 15.13 (103) to 11.9 (75)
The Lakies had the better start and this would be the difference all day.
Clunes refused to allow the Lakies to get away, but was unable to bridge the gap and suffered a third consecutive loss.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP needed an eight-goal third term to shake off Daylesford, going on to win 21.9 (135) to 12.9 (81) at Daylesford.
The Bulldogs were were still close enough at half-time to loom as a threat, but this was quickly dismissed.
Daylesford surged early in the last term, but it was never going to be enough.
BUNGAREE returned to the winners' list, while Springbank and Hepburn were convincing winners.
Learmonth 5.4 8.5 11.8 15.13 (103)
Clunes 2.1 4.5 7.7 11.9 (75)
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 6, M.Rowe 4, K.Swan 1, J.Rich 1, N.Willox 1, B.Powell 1, J.Findlay 1; Clunes: D.Fazio 4, D.Coon 1, P.Coon 1, N.Clarke 1, A.Bowd 1, B.Pickering 1
BEST - Learmonth: M.Rowe, W.Green, D.Folkes, T.Martin, T.McKechnie, B.Powell; Clunes: D.Fazio, J.Thompson, C.Newton, D.Makur, A.Riches, N.Clarke
Springbank 2.7 12.8 19.12 27.16 (178)
Ballan 0.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Springbank: Z.Bozanich 6, C.Parkin 5, J.Thompson 4, A.Challis 2, H.Twaits 2, T.Finco 2, J.Maher 2, C.Quinlan 2, J.Mason 1, A.Svaljek 1; Ballan: J.Homewood 1
BEST - Springbank: J.Thompson, C.Parkin, J.Mason, T.Finco, H.Twaits, M.Lakey; Ballan: D.Nielsen, B.Shaw, R.Bongart, D.Trickey, M.Smith-Bye, T.McGregor
Dunnstown 1.4 4.7 6.9 8.15 (63)
Skipton 0.3 3.6 4.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Dunnstown: S.Howson 2, T.Parsons 2, C.Ronan 1, K.Dickson 1, M.Bulluss 1, B.Murphy 1; Skipton: B.Mckimmie 2, J.Kirby 2, R.Monument 1
BEST - Dunnstown: B.Cracknell, B.Collins, A.Caligiuri, W.Henderson, B.Leonard, C.Tangey; Skipton: K.White, J.Peters, B.Thompson, A.McLean, J.Draffin, E.Boyer
Beaufort 1.1 8.3 8.3 14.4 (88)
Creswick s 2.3 3.4 6.9 6.12 (48)
GOALS - Beaufort: L.Murray 6, T.Haase 2, J.Orr 2, D.Wenn 1, B.Thomas 1, M.Jenkins 1, S.Broadbent 1; Creswick: L.Scheele 3, L.Blake 2
BEST - Beaufort: B.Thomas, M.Todd, M.Jenkins, C.Mahony, L.Murray, L.Ward; Creswick: D.Whitfield, R.Pearson, B.Sternberg, L.Scheele, T.Landwehr, J.Mason
Bungaree 5.7 7.11 13.13 17.17 (119)
Carngham Linton 1.0 1.1 3.2 4.5 (29)
GOALS - Bungaree: C.O'Keefe 6, T.Cain 2, X.Curran 2, J.Lench 1, T.Elliott 1, L.Thornton 1, N.Spratling 1, N.Browning 1, B.Willian 1, J.Walter 1; Carngham Linton: S.Robinson 1, C.Brook 1, W.Bruty 1, J.Hayes 1
BEST - Bungaree: L.Thornton, A.Milroy, T.Gough, C.O'Keefe, A.Browning, N.Browning; Carngham Linton: T.Raven, K.Raven, J.Cranny, W.Bruty, J.O'Brien, J.Stalker
Gordon 2.2 7.4 9.9 12.11 (83)
Newlyn 4.4 5.6 5.8 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Gordon: T.Murphy 2, C.Ascough 2, B.Horsham 2, M.Griffiths 2, Z.Ryan 1, L.Reynolds 1, B.Frazer 1, A.Toohey 1; Newlyn: L.Gunn 2, J.Lee 1, G.Follett 1, C.Long 1, D.Fishwick 1, F.Hay 1, D.Wehrung 1
BEST - Gordon: Z.Ryan, J.Martinovic, M.Spezza, H.Biggs, A.Toohey, B.Horsham; Newlyn L.Prendergast, D.Wehrung, P.Labbett, C.Long, G.Follett, W.Carter
Rokewood Corindhap 5.4 9.5 17.6 21.9 (135)
Daylesford 3.4 5.7 5.8 12.9 (81)
GOALS - Rokewood Corindhap: M.McLaughlin 5, M.Riding 4, M.Brehaut 4, J.Carr 2, R.Aikman 1, R.Armstrong 1, L.Withers 1, B.Ferguson 1; Daylesford: S.Winnard 3, S.Hughes 3, S.Clarke 3, C.Peart 1, T.Sullivan 1, M.Cummings 1
BEST - Rokewood Corindhap: Z.Priddle, M.McLaughlin, M.Riding, M.Brehaut, H.Everett; Daylesford: M.Cummings, S.Hughes, S.Clarke, S.Winnard, T.Nesbitt, R.Rodgers
Hepburn 6.1 7.3 12.9 17.12 (114)
Waubra 1.2 4.4 5.6 10.7 (67)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 7, J.Hogan 2, C.Bath 2, M.Banner 2, J.Pedretti 1, S.Tighe 1, J.Clarke 1, N.Rodgers 1; Waubra: A.Murphy 3, H.Hughes 2, J.Lukich 2, T.Nash 2, B.Green 1
BEST - Hepburn: A.McKay, S.Tighe, J.Pedretti, J.Wallesz, D.O'Halloran, D.Dennis; Waubra: B.Colligan, T.Nash, J.Lukich, B.Green, H.Hughes, A.Murphy"
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
