The Courier
Home/Video

'We want to be a feared side': Burra's ominous warning | Ballarat Football Netball League Rd 5 review

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
May 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Lockyer is leading from the front for Sebastopol. Picture: Adam Trafford

Battered but not broken, an injury-ravaged Sebastopol delivered a performance that could prove a catalyst for its season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.