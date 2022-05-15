Battered but not broken, an injury-ravaged Sebastopol delivered a performance that could prove a catalyst for its season.
The Burra kept North Ballarat goalless for three quarters to record just its second win against the Roosters in the past decade.
Advertisement
"Our effort was great. We just appeared to be on from the start. Our tackles were sticking, we were aggressive, and we were applying top-quality pressure to restrict their ball movement," Sebastopol coach Michael Searl said.
"With the personnel we had out, we wanted that next tier of players to step up, and we felt that (Saturday) was a really good indication of the depth we have.
"The outcome that we got was just when we needed it."
Despite welcoming back captain Simon McCartin and BFNL team of the year members Riley Polkinghorne and Johnathan O'Brien, the visiting North Ballarat found itself overrun in the middle of the park.
Tony Lockyer was named the hosts' best, while James Keeble played a leading role with four goals.
Michael Searl's side now sits 3-2 with two favourable matches against Melton South and Sunbury waiting after this weekend's bye.
"We feel and we believe that if we can put together the four-quarter performances and effort like we had in those three wins then we could go into every game confident," Searl said.
"We want to be a feared side and a really tough side to play against.
"Hopefully, each time we put in a performance like we did (against North Ballarat), we add more stock to that."
SEBASTOPOL 5.6 6.8 8.12 8.13 (61)
NORTH BALLARAT 0.0 0.7 0.9 2.14 (26)
GOALS - Sebastopol: James Keeble 4, Adam Forbes, Tony Lockyer, Connor O'Shea, Michael Powell. North Ballarat: James Curran, Fletcher Loader
BEST - Sebastopol: Tony Lockyer, Benjamin Trew, Thomas Mitchell, James Richards, Ben Hutt, Chase Dummett. North Ballarat: Ryan Hobbs, Clay Jenkins, Cameron Mccallum, Charlie Perks, Tom Bromley-Lynch, Fletcher Toose
Trailing at every break beforehand, Darley found its fight in the final term to celebrate a four-point victory and keep Sunbury searching for a first win of the season.
A Sunbury goal had the game in reach with two minutes to play but the hosts held firm to move to a 3-2 record.
Brett Bewley again proved the difference for the Devils, stepping up in the match-swinging 4.3 (27) to 2.3 (15) final quarter.
Advertisement
The former Fremantle Docker finished with 47 disposals (18 contested) at 74 per cent efficiency, alongside 13 marks, eight tackles and a goal.
WATCH THE DRAMATIC FINAL MINUTES BELOW:
Nick Rodda and Mace Cousins were the hosts' main scorers, bagging two majors each, while six others joined them on the goalkickers' lists, including Essendon VFL-listed Dylan Landt who played his first game for the Devils.
Landt, a former Sunbury player, joined Darley in the summer to link up with Dan Jordan, who coached the speedster in his first year in the VFL with Essendon in 2019.
Sunbury, despite sinking to another loss, showed its 0-4 record belies it potential.
Advertisement
Key defender Patrick Scanlon was named the Lions' best with Cooper Anderson, Corey Mobilio and Jake Egan all kicking two goals.
Sunbury next hosts Lake Wendouree, a side it beat by 10 goals in last season's reverse fixture.
DARLEY 1.2 2.6 6.9 10.12 (72)
SUNBURY 2.3 4.6 7.11 9.14 (68)
GOALS - Darley: Mace Cousins 2, Nick Rodda 2, Andrew Azzopardi, Luther Baker, Brett Bewley, Dylan Landt, Ayden Tanner, Brady Wright. Sunbury: Cooper Anderson 2, Corey Mobilio 2, Jake Egan 2, Tyson Lever, William Wright
BEST - Darley: Mitch Ward, Brett Bewley, Ayden Tanner, Jake Ancrum, Dylan Landt, Shane Page. Sunbury: Patrick Scanlon, Jake Sutton, Harrison Minton-Connell, Mitchell Lewis, Tyson Lever, Nathan Wood
Advertisement
Melton showed no mercy, restricting a decimated Ballarat to seven behinds for nearly three full quarters while running riot in attack to record a 96-point win in a COVID-impacted top-of-the-table showdown.
The Swans were missing 15 players through illness and injury, but even their best on the day wouldn't have matched an excellent Bloods outfit who wrestled momentum early and never let it go.
With Bloods star Mark Orr a late withdrawal due to a calf complaint, Ryan Carter stood up, making the most of a strong tailwind to kick two goals in a 9.9 (63) to 0.7 (7) opening quarter.
It was a lightning start that would set the theme for the day.
Jack Walker was again industrious around the contest for Melton, but the visitors' outside run-and-carry proved the difference.
Advertisement
In the first term, Melton won the uncontested marks count, 19-10, and found easy passage through the Swans' wings to enjoy 22 inside 50s.
Crucially, the Bloods kept Ballarat goalless when it had the wind at its back in the second term to all but secure the win.
A rock-solid defensive platform allowed Riley Walker to attack off the half-back line. Walker had 19 disposals in the second quarter alone, as well as five marks and three rebounds 50s.
With four unanswered goals after the half-time break, Melton delivered its fatal blow.
While Ryan Carter finished with a game-high four majors, it was brother Liam who proved the Bloods' main attacking threat.
Advertisement
The former Williamstown VFL player took 18 marks to partner his 33 disposals and two goals.
The Swans didn't find their first goal until 18 minutes into the third quarter, when James Clark found himself free in the forward pocket and dutifully finished the set shot to bag his first senior goal.
The match could bring further woes for Ballarat with deputising ruck Mitchell McGrath briefly leaving the field after a heavy collision. The young Swan returned to the park but didn't leave the forward line.
The result, coupled with North Ballarat's loss to Sebastopol, sees Melton move two wins clear at the top of the ladder.
That buffer could stretch to three wins this weekend if the Bloods beat North Ballarat at home and the Swans fail to rebound. Ballarat plays East Point, knowing a trip to face red-hot Darley looms the weekend after.
Advertisement
MELTON 7.8 9.9 15.14 18.16
BALLARAT 0.1 0.7 1.9 3.11
GOALS - Ballarat: Ryan Carter 4, Braedan Kight 3, Liam Carter 2, Lachlan Hickey 2, Kyle Borg, Harrison Hanley, Luke Heaney, Jaycob Hickey, Adrian Monitto, Jack Walker, Lachlan Watkins. Ballarat: James Clark, Tristan Maple, Paddy Simpson
BEST - Melton: Liam Carter, Jack Walker, Riley Walker, Brett Mcintyre, Lachlan Watkins, Adrian Monitto. Ballarat: Taylor Sutton, Nicholas Swain, Lachlan Dawson, William Liston, Player, Bailey Fraser
When Bacchus Marsh surged, Redan had no answer; the Cobras left thankful for a lightning start as they returned victorious from City Oval for a second season in a row.
Advertisement
Bacchus Marsh arrived ready, kicking four goals from 18 forward entries opening quarter, before ramping up its defensive pressure to force the hosts into 21 turnovers in the second term.
Despite the slow start, the Lions wouldn't roll over.
Izaac Grant's move into the midfield brought rewards while the hosts' forwards awoke in an important 3.3 (21) to 1.2 (8) third quarter.
The Lions would go on to win the final charge too, restricting Bacchus Marsh to 12 points, but it was a fight fought too late.
Harrison King was the Cobras' best finishing with 28 disposals, six clearances, six one percenters and six inside 50s.
BACCHUS MARSH 4.2 7.5 8.7 9.13 (67)
Advertisement
REDAN 0.2 2.3 5.6 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Bacchus Marsh: Jake Owen 2, Rylan Porter 2, Daniel Burton, Tom German, Rex Hickman, Harrison King, Ethan McKercher. Redan: Lachlan George 3, Lachlan McLean 2, Grant Bell, Alex Harvey, Declan Murphy
BEST - Bacchus Marsh: Harrison King, Daniel Burton, Michael Culliver, Jack Williams, Jake Owen, Rex Hickman. Redan: Cooper Atchison, Grant Bell, Khy Jess, Izaac Grant, Lachlan George, Declan Phillips
East Point star Jordan Johnston had his best game yet since returning to the club full-time from the VFL, kicking eight goals to lead the Roos to a 39-point win against Melton South.
Teenager Jack Jeffrey was in similar fine touch, booting three goals in his second seniors game to see the visitors rectify an early scare.
Advertisement
The Panthers were two-points leaders at the first break but were left to rue inaccuracy in front of goal as the visitors began to draw away.
Down two goals at half-time, the Panthers' hopes of a fightback were dented by injuries and a seven-goal burst by East Point in the third quarter.
The win keeps East Point in touch with the top four ahead of a tough run of fixtures.
The Roos host Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh before making the trip to Melton.
EAST POINT 3.4 9.5 16.9 22.11 (143)
MELTON SOUTH 3.6 6.11 10.12 15.14 (104)
Advertisement
GOALS - East Point: Jordan Johnston 8, Jacob Brown 3, Jack Jeffrey 3, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus 2, Jesse Cairns, Lachlan Charleson, Matthew Johnston, Bryson McDougall, Jackson Merrett, Jake Toulmin. Melton South: Brody Sullivan 2, William Thornton-Gielen 2, Shaun White 2, Shaun Wyatt 2, Cody Chapman, Dylan Conway, Mitch Fino, Dylan Jones, Billy Lloyd, Jack Morrisey, Riley Theo
BEST - East Point: Jordan Johnston, Liam Canny, Joel Van Meel, Joe Dodd, Thomas Brown, Jack Jeffrey. Melton South: Cody Chapman, Mitch Fino, Shaun Wyatt, Jacob Thornton Gielen, Billy Lloyd, John Kovarik
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.