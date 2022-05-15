Bungaree had to wait five rounds into the Central Highlands Netball League season for its first win, but the Demons brought it up in style with a 53-39 victory over Carngham-Linton on Saturday.
Bungaree began its season with three losses against competitive sides in Beaufort, Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap, but Saturday's win over Carngham-Linton allows the Demons to kick-start their season.
The Demons were in control of the game right from the very start of their 14-goal win, with Bungaree player-coach Olivia Browning relieved the club has finally opened its account.
"It all went really well in the end, I was a bit nervous during the week as we had a couple of players unable to play but the girls all stood up," she said.
"It was a real team effort, everyone played their role and put in one-hundred per cent for the full four quarters."
Bungaree was without a bench in Saturday's clash, with Chloe Pearson moving up from the B grade to help the senior side field a full team.
"We were down to six players before Chloe Pearson came up from the B grade," Browning said.
"We were missing Amanda Clark so Chloe found herself with some big shoes to fill in the midcourt."
The seven players for Bungaree all played their roles to perfection with Browning acknowledging the Demons fast-paced game-play that was on show on Saturday.
"The full court play was really good, coming from defence all the way through the court was very sharp and the ball moved really nicely," she said.
"Izzy Ryan and Sophie Wade did a really nice job in defence for us while our shooters had to be accurate up forward and they were."
The 1-3 record is not a true reflection of where Bungaree sits among its Central Highlands rivals as the Demons faced another tough fixture to start the season.
Despite the start, in which the Demons played three top eight sides, the feeling amongst the playing group remained confident.
"We always kept a positive attitude, we knew we were coming up against tough opposition in our opening weeks," Browning said.
"We seemed to be in the games most of the time and just have small lapses where the opposition got a run on us."
Bungaree now sit in 10th place on the ladder with a big opportunity to build on Saturday's performance when the Demons host the winless Creswick in round six.
"We'll take a lot of confidence from Saturday's win, we're hoping to push on from that win and get a few more on the board over the next couple weeks," Browning said.
Creswick will be eager to replicate what the Demons were able to produce on Saturday as the Saints still chase their first win of the season following a 32-goal thumping against the sixth-placed Beaufort.
Beaufort's win keeps the Crows within striking distance of the top four, as Dunnstown's stellar victory over the then-undefeated Skipton further congests the ongoing battle in the top eight.
It's a battle that Gordon and Newlyn want to be a part of, but it was Newlyn who ran away 19-goal winners over Gordon and recorded its third win of the season.
Waubra was one of the six winless sides heading into round five alongside Bungaree, as the Roos also claimed their first four points of the season, a hard-fought nine-point win against the 15th-placed Hepburn.
A GRADE
Waubra 36 d Hepburn 27
Bungaree 53 d Carngham-Linton 39
Beaufort 57 d Creswick 25
Springbank 75 d Ballan 18
Rokewood-Corindhap 47 d Daylesford 26
Dunnstown 50 d Skipton 38
Learmonth 92 d Clunes 30
Newlyn 62 d Gordon 43
LADDER: BUNINYONG 20, 287.50; SPRINGBANK 20, 281.58; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 20, 226.89; LEARMONTH 16, 211.64; SKIPTON 16, 140.36; BEAUFORT 16, 123.26; DUNNSTOWN 12, 147.44; NEWLYN 12, 121.62; Gordon 12, 108.47; Bungaree 8, 83.43; Daylesford 8, 83.15 Clunes 8, 74.71; Waubra 8, 35.98; Ballan 2, 51.75; Hepburn 2, 37.28; Carngham-Linton 0, 49.83; Creswick 0, 43.12
B GRADE
Waubra 58 d Hepburn 3
Bungaree 45 d Carngham-Linton 23
Beaufort 41 d Creswick 13
Springbank 19 d Ballan 18
Rokewood-Corindhap 28 d Daylesford 10
Dunnstown 34 d Skipton 25
Learmonth 40 d Clunes 23
Gordon 46 d Newlyn 25
LADDER: BUNINYONG 20, 186.14; BUNGAREE 20, 182.95; GORDON 16, 206.42; LEARMONTH 16, 184.82; SPRINGBANK 16, 128.87; CLUNES 12, 137.30; BALLAN 12, 130.10; SKIPTON 12, 107.48; Beaufort 12, 100.95; Dunnstown 8, 101.86; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 99.19; Waubra 8, 93.28; Carngham-Linton 8, 73.83; Newlyn 8, 64.14; Hepburn 4, 22.41; Creswick 0, 57.24; Daylesford 0, 27.36
C GRADE
Bungaree 36 d Carngham-Linton 26
Beaufort 32 d Creswick 11
Springbank 23 d Ballan 17
Rokewood-Corindhap 55 d Daylesford 8
Dunnstown 32 d Skipton 21
Clunes 33 d Learmonth 31
Newlyn 43 d Gordon 18
LADDER: BUNINYONG 20, 253.16; SPRINGBANK 20, 215.58; BALLAN 16, 150; BUNGAREE 16, 131.96; NEWLYN 16, 130.43; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 12, 156.19; CLUNES 12, 128.95; GORDON 12, 113.60; Beaufort 12, 84.07; Dunnstown 12, 75.86; Learmonth 8, 88.79; Skipton 8, 79.73; Waubra 8, 45.99; Carngham-Linton 4, 76.25; Daylesford 4, 23.71; Creswick 0, 57.06
17/UNDER
Hepburn 32 d Waubra 20
Bungaree 34 d Carngham-Linton 15
Beaufort 32 d Creswick 3
Springbank 23 d Ballan 10
Daylesford 22 d Rokewood-Corindhap 15
Skipton 33 d Dunnstown 27
Learmonth 21 d Clunes 16
Newlyn 24 d Gordon 11
LADDER: HEPBURN 20, 267.12; NEWLYN 20, 229.41; SKIPTON 20, 221.43; BUNGAREE 20, 215.87; BUNINYONG 16, 92.63; CLUNES 12, 225.97; CARNGHAM-LINTON 12, 135.16; SPRINGBANK 12, 124; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 102.13; Dunnstown 8, 98.41; Learmonth 8, 96.30; Waubra 8, 67.24; Beaufort 8, 60.40; Gordon 4, 70.94; Daylesford 4, 45.03; Ballan 0, 29.49; Creswick 0, 13.27
15/UNDER
Hepburn 49 d Waubra 5
Bungaree 29 d Carngham-Linton 16
Beaufort 22 d Creswick 4
Springbank 34 d Ballan 11
Daylesford 17 d Rokewood-Corindhap 10
Skipton 29 d Dunnstown 6
Gordon 24 d Newlyn 10
LADDER: GORDON 20, 440; HEPBURN 20, 382.76; SKIPTON 20, 370.45; SPRINGBANK 20, 356; CLUNES 16, 274.29; BUNGAREE 16, 198.18; NEWLYN 12, 117.14; LEARMONTH 12, 92.78; Buninyong 10, 94.52; Carngham-Linton 8, 112.50; Beaufort 8, 37.61; Ballan 4, 55.04; Rokewood-Corindhap 4, 40.78; Daylesford 4, 37.69; Waubra 4, 18.98; Dunnstown 2, 27.27; Creswick 0, 7.19
13A/UNDER
Hepburn 32 d Waubra 20
Carngham-Linton 34 d Bungaree 9
Creswick 18 d Beaufort 7
Springbank 42 d Ballan 4
Rokewood-Corindhap 7 d Daylesford 4
Dunnstown 11 d Skipton 8
Learmonth 11 d Clunes 7
Gordon 11 d Newlyn 27
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 20 490.32; GORDON 20 220; CARNGHAM-LINTON 16 267.27; NEWLYN 16 180; BUNINYONG 16 97.78; SKIPTON 12 113.73; CLUNES 12 110.34; DUNNSTOWN 12 81.03; Bungaree 12 75.28; Ballan 8 55.56; Rokewood-Corindhap 8 55.41; Daylesford 4 107.69; Creswick 4 62.82; Waubra 4 47.37; Hepburn 4 33.82; Beaufort 4 13.82
