Bungaree winners at last in the Central Highlands Netball League | results, ladders

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 15 2022 - 7:00am
Dunnstown's Teghan Henderson looks to attack against Skipton in Saturday's action.

Bungaree had to wait five rounds into the Central Highlands Netball League season for its first win, but the Demons brought it up in style with a 53-39 victory over Carngham-Linton on Saturday.

