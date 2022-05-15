FOR all the talk of the Ballarat Miners recruiting this season, it was a home-grown youngster that proved the difference in second half stunner at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday afternoon against Casey.
With the Miners starting to look a little shaky early in the second half down 55-50, Will Hynes took it upon himself to lift his team out of the gloom. Two clutch buckets, followed by a hustle which resulted in another turnover and led to a Preston Bungei dunk changed the whole momentum of the contest.
With first-choice guard Koen Sapwell stuck on four fouls early in the final period, Hynes had to shoulder the play-making responsibilities, finishing the game with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Miners ran away to a convincing 89-76 win.
Coach Luke Sunderland was full of praise for Hynes' performance.
"He's been great all season and he's a big reason for us, that when we do get in some holes, he's that guy off the bench that steers the ship," Sunderland said.
"He was coming on to give Koen a breather, but when he had those four fouls, we thought 'well the momentum is going his way, let's roll with it'.
"He buys in, he's putting the work, I'm proud of what he's doing."
Early on, it was the Bungei show with the athletic forward hitting 17 points in the first half, keeping the Miners in the game, trailing by just one at the main break.
After Hynes kick-started the momentum in the second half, it was David Crisp with 21 points and Nic Pozoglou with 15 that carried the momentum through for the strong win.
The match was also notable for the return of arguably the Miners best two players in season 2021, Jock Perry, fresh off an NBL grand final appearance with the Tasmania JackJumpers, and William Hickey, who both have joined Casey this season.
In truth it was that pair which kept the visitors in the contest. Hickey finished with 23 points and Perry 15, 10 of which came in the first quarter as it seemed the Miners had forgotten just what a strong long-range shooter he is. But once the Miners tightened up on Perry, their opponents had no answer.
Sunday's win came off the back of a miraculous come-from-behind result the night before against Kilsyth. At one stage in the contest, the Miners led by 14, only to see that evaporate into an 11-point deficit.
But somehow the Miners found their rhythm again to turn the game around, winning 74-68 with Sapwell hitting a clutch three at the death to secure the win.
The Miners have another double header round next weekend.
THE Ballarat Miners women have gone 1-1 from their two matches over the weekend, running out of legs in the last quarter of their home contest with Casey after a convincing win on the road on Saturday.
The Miners went down 85-73 against a team boasting a host of players with WNBL experience.
But it was far from a poor performance, with the Miners fighting back from 14 points down to hit the lead in the third quarter before Casey steadied in the last term.
The result came off the back of a four-quarter display the night before against Kilsyth where the Miners won every quarter to run out 69-54 winners.
Jade Melbourne found her shooting hand over the weekend with games of 26 and 25 points, including 20 in the first half on Sunday.
Sunday's match always looked the more difficult of the two and with the Cavaliers coming off their first loss of the season the night before, the Miners knew they were going to be up against a fired-up opponent.
Coach David Herbert was full of praise for the weekend's work despite Sunday's result.
"We got pretty tired towards the end and maybe it might fall back on me not rotating enough, but at the end of the day we stuck with the group that was getting it done for us," he said.
"Shots fell for them, I thought we took some pretty poor ones and at the end of the day, it doesn't get it done.
"You can't get 14 points down to a team like that, we gave up too many second chance points, so we need to not let that happen. You waste too much energy trying to get back in the game."
