The Courier

Will Hynes sets up Ballarat Miners with second-half burst as home team delights fans at Selkirk Stadium

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 15 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUSTLE: Youngster Will Hynes helped turn the game in the Miners favour with a dominant second half against Casey. Picture: Lachlan Bence

FOR all the talk of the Ballarat Miners recruiting this season, it was a home-grown youngster that proved the difference in second half stunner at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday afternoon against Casey.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.