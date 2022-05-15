Andrew Symonds, Australian sporting legend, has died at age 46.
The former test cricketer and Ballarat and Clarendon College student was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday night outside Townsville, in Queensland.
The state's police are investigating the crash, which occurred at Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville.
"Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," Queensland Police said in a statement.
"Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."
The batsman, who played 26 tests for Australia and won two Cricket World Cups, spent big portions of his childhood living in Ballarat and Geelong, after his adoptive parents relocated from Birmingham.
Symonds attended Ballarat and Clarendon College in the early 1980s while his father was a boarding master at the school, before finally moving to the Queensland town of Charters Towers.
His uncle is well-known Ballarat doctor Paul Hemming.
Symonds' family has asked for privacy.
The batting all rounder, who was nicknamed 'Roy', had in recent years worked as a TV commentator for Fox Sports and was a regular on the microphone for Big Bash League broadcasts.
There has been an outpouring of grief from the Australian sporting community following the news.
Symonds' former teammate Adam Gilchirst wrote on twitter "this really hurts", and in a follow up tweet, "Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That's Roy".
