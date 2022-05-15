The Courier

Andrew Symonds, former Australian test cricketer, has died at age 46 in a car accident in Queensland

EM
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 15 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:30am
TRAGEDY: The news of Andrew Symonds death comes after the shock passing of fellow cricketing legend Shane Warne earlier this year. Picture: AAP

Andrew Symonds, Australian sporting legend, has died at age 46.

EM

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

