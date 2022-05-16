THE winning run of the Sebastopol Vikings has come to an end, but at least they still managed to pick-up a point in a thrilling State League 3 clash at St George's Reserve against Heidelberg.
The two sides traded goals in an entertaining contest which ended in a 3-3 draw, but left on-lookers in no doubt that the Vikings were starting to get back to their best football.
The Vikings were on the board just five minutes into the contest when Stewart Maylett slotted through the opening score, but Maylett's day would end prematurely when he was red-carded in the 65th minute for an incident that coach Dan Hollingworth said the club would have appealed if it could.
"It was one of those incidents where he had a right to put his leg up and the other player slid and he collected him. To be honest, I said to him afterwards that I would have been disappointed if he didn't go in the way he did," Hollingworth said.
"It's a shame he'll miss the next two now, he's had a terrible run of it this season with injury and red cards, so hopefully he's got all the bad luck out of the way in the first half of the year."
Heidelberg was quick to reply just six minutes later through Daniel Tsafkas.
The two teams traded opportunities for the majority of the next 30 minutes before the Vikings again took the lead off the boot of Laurence Tombe from the penalty spot in he 39th minute, but they were unable to hold that advantage to the break, with the Eagles scoring through Libon Bulamba just one minute before half time.
Neither team was able to press home the advantage in an absorbing first 20 minutes of the second half but when Maylett was red-carded, it seemed the Vikings could be up against it in the final moments of the contest, down a man.
But incredibly, just three minutes after Maylett's send-off, the Eagles lost a player as well with Abdulkadir Mohamed sent to the change rooms for dissent after a call led to Vikings third goal from Cody Gale from the penalty spot
But there would be one more twist in the tail of this contest when Heidelberg substitute John Accardo came on to score in the 82nd minute as both sides had to settle for a draw.
"We were ahead three times and they pegged us back three times," Hollingworth said. "Looking at where they are on the table and their results so far, we were pretty happy to get a point.
"We're only looking up now, we've got Point Cook and Western Eagles the next two games, so we see those as fantastic opportunities to get six points on the board and finish off the first half of the season pretty strong."
