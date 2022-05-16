The Courier

Sebastopol Vikings score a point with 3-3 draw against Heidelberg Eagles in State League 3

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated May 16 2022 - 3:15am, first published 3:00am
HIGH SCORES: Brodie Schumacher of Sebastopol Vikings sends the ball downfield in Saturday's draw against Heidelberg. Picture: Lachlan Bence

THE winning run of the Sebastopol Vikings has come to an end, but at least they still managed to pick-up a point in a thrilling State League 3 clash at St George's Reserve against Heidelberg.

General news and sports journalist

