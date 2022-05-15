The Ballarat Highlanders recorded their second victory of the Premiership Reserve season in a 27-7 win over rivals Bendigo on Saturday.
The win moves the Highlanders to 2-1 as coach Clint Smith's side bounced back strongly from an honourable loss to Shepparton in round two.
"We always love playing Bendigo so it is always good to get one over them," Smith said.
"We stuck to our game plan really well and got off to a perfect start with some early scores."
The round three clash was the first game played at Doug Dean Reserve this season after Northern was forced to forfeit its opening round match-up against the Highlanders.
The Highlanders put on a show for those in attendance with the Bendigo rivalry bringing a strong atmosphere to the club on Saturday.
"It's always good to play on the home pitch and despite the windy conditions plenty of people came out to show their support," he said.
Ballarat only just managed to field a side for its round two road trip to Shepparton, but the Highlanders were blessed with a near-full squad to choose from on Saturday, with Smith full of praise for stand-in captain Jone Qorovarua.
"Jone was very good on Saturday, he led by his actions and was outstanding for us."
The Highlanders visit the winless Melbourne Chargers in round four at 3.15pm on Saturday at Orrong Romanis Reserve in Prahran.
