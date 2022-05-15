The Courier

Redan's dream start continues | Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
May 15 2022 - 9:00am
Redan's Cassandra Peace fires the ball off. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Redan has sent its strongest message yet that it's a genuine contender for the Ballarat Football Netball League premiership this season, walking past Bacchus Marsh 65-18 to record its fourth-straight win.

