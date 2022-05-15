Redan has sent its strongest message yet that it's a genuine contender for the Ballarat Football Netball League premiership this season, walking past Bacchus Marsh 65-18 to record its fourth-straight win.
The Lions' perfect start and the emphatic win against the Cobras have them on top of the table thanks to their superior percentage over North Ballarat.
Not only is Redan sitting pretty at 4-0 under new coaches Ruby Parry and Hayley Munro, but it is also yet to lose a quarter this season.
The recruitment of Cassandra Peace and Kathryn O'Dwyer has galvanised the mid-court, but much of the Lions' recent success is built on foundations laid by last year's sixth-place finish.
Having entered the A Grade set-up last season, teenage goalie Mackenzie Nicholson continues to improve and again impressed against Bacchus Marsh.
Redan next plays Darley, another side with growing premiership aspirations.
Darley returned from the bye to humble Lake Wendouree 66-31 at the weekend.
The damage was done in the opening quarter with the Devils racing out to a 19-7 lead.
The win cements the Devils in fourth, six points clear of the Lakers in fifth.
Elsewhere, Melton South handed East Point a third-straight loss with a resolute defensive performance.
After a tense first half which saw the Roos trail by five goals, the Panthers strangled the life out of the contest with a 12-4 third quarter.
East Point hosts Ballarat in round six with the Swans still looking for a first win since the opening day.
At Marty Busch Reserve, North Ballarat was made to work hard for its 11-goal win against bottom-of-the-table Sebastopol.
Searching for a first win, the Burra started strongly to only trail by three goals at half-time.
But, the reigning premier's class prevailed and a 32-goal second half saw the Roosters extend their perfect start.
Both the Roosters and the Burra have a bye in round six.
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
