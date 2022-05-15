CHFL round 5: game-by-game reviews | the coaches' views, details

Dunnstown all smiles after downing Skipton at Dunnstown on Saturday. Picture: Adam Trafford

Dunnstown further stamped a mark on the CHFL season with a 26-point win over the previously unbeaten Skipton on Saturday.

And Learmonth had an important win over Clunes as it strives to end a finals drought.

Here is the ladder after five rounds and match-by-match reviews spelling out what went down and how the coaches saw the contests play out.

SPRINGBANK 20, 486.43

GORDON 20, 161.39

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 16, 255.56

SKIPTON 16, 237.87

HEPBURN 16, 209.86

DUNNSTOWN 16, 192.89

LEARMONTH 12, 104.1

BEAUFORT 12, 95.86

Bungaree 8, 107.22

Buninyong 8, 101.97

Clunes 8, 85.55

Newlyn 4, 70.16

Daylesford 4, 50.28

Waubra 0, 72.3

Creswick 0, 32.74

Carngham-Linton 0, 31.31

Ballan 0, 18.46

Dunnstown 1.4 4.7 6.9 8.15 (63)

Skipton 0.3 3.6 4.6 5.7 (37)

Skipton joint coach Sam Willian believes Dunnstown is number one in the Central Highlands Football League premiership race.

Willian had no hesitation in declaring the Towners as the team to beat after they inflicted defeat on Skipton for the first time this season at Dunnstown on Saturday.

While just five rounds have been played and the Emus are yet to play anyone else in the top eight, Willian saw enough in Dunnstown's 26-point win to convince him it heads the pack.

"They're so well drilled and so even across the board.

"They don't rely on any superstars. They've got an even spread of contributors."

Dunnstown has had four wins and significantly three have come against teams in the hunt for finals berths in Buninyong, Hepburn and Skipton.

Ironically, the Towners' only loss, by three points to Gordon, is arguably their best showing of the season.

Willian said the loss was a reality check for the Emus.

"I think we ran out of legs, although it's hard to be sure (what happened).

"I backed us in to run over the top of them in the last quarter, but to their credit they must be pretty fit.

"They had more run than us late. We couldn't match them," he said.

Despite kicking to the end favoured by a breeze, Skipton was out-scored.

While Skipton is prepared to hype up Dunnstown, there is no such talk coming out of the Towners camp, although their confidence is growing.

Coach Glenn Wilkins said they were keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground.

"There's plenty to work on yet."

He said their record showed their best was stacking up against the sides that had been thereabouts in recent years. "That's a good sign.

"We're very happy with our position and we like what we're seeing, but we're certainly not getting complacent or ahead of ourselves."

Wilkins described the win as scrappy.

"Skipton brought plenty of heat. It was a dour game in blustery conditions."

He said winning "ugly" could sometimes be a good outcome. "We came to bag four points and we did that."

Willian said despite the disappointment of losing, there were still positives to take out of the game.

"We matched them for three quarters, but overall we're five to 10 per cent off where they're at in ball use and fitness.

"It's positive to think we're that close. It's not all doom and gloom. We're better for the experience.

"We now know where we need to improve."

Skipton's loss leaves Gordon and Springbank as the only two unbeaten sides.

Dunnstown and Skipton are among four teams with one loss, with Rokewood-Corindhap and Hepburn with the same record.

GOALS - Dunnstown: S.Howson 2, T.Parsons 2, C.Ronan 1, K.Dickson 1, M.Bulluss 1, B.Murphy 1; Skipton: B.Mckimmie 2, J.Kirby 2, R.Monument 1

BEST - Dunnstown: B.Cracknell, B.Collins, A.Caligiuri, W.Henderson, B.Leonard, C.Tangey; Skipton: K.White, J.Peters, B.Thompson, A.McLean, J.Draffin, E.Boyer

Kain Dickson - one of Dunnstown's best. Picture: Adam Trafford

Learmonth 5.4 8.5 11.8 15.13 (103)

Clunes 2.1 4.5 7.7 11.9 (75)

Learmonth gave its finals hopes a needed boost with a spirited 28-point win over Clunes at Clunes.

Although the Lakies always held the ascendancy on the scoreboard, Clunes remained within striking distance most of the day.

It was only after Learmonth strung together three goals in quick succession midway through the last term that Clunes looked out of it.

Even then the Magpies came back with back-to-back goals, but there was never going to be enough time to run down the visitors.

Learmonth is now on three wins after five outings and has climbed to seventh position.

However, it has a tough run ahead with Skipton, Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank its next three opponents.

Learmonth coach Nick Willox said it had been a must-win for the Lakies if they were to make finals.

"We have tough run, but we're playing good footy.

"We need to win at least one of the next three. From there we have games which give us a chance to get on a run."

Willox and his Clunes counterpart Luke Davidson were in agreement that the Lakies quickfire start had set up the victory.

"We had to get that first quarter on our terms because last year they controlled the game early and went on to win," Willox said.

"Our aim was to get the first couple of goals and with it the momentum, and continue on from there."

Small forward Alex Rowe made sure that happened with a couple of early goals, and went on to kick four for the day.

From there it was largely catch-up football for Clunes.

Every time the Magpies surged, Learmonth replied to keep them at arms length.

Learmonth's cleaner use of the football was also telling, allowing it to set up forward where spearhead Damon Folkes dominated. He booted six goals and could easily have reached double figures had he been more accurate.

Clunes matched the Lakies physically, but was too often left down by inaccurate disposals.

Willox said Learmonth was ready for a scrap.

"It's always a physical game here, but we were always confident once in front that we had the answers.

"They had the big bodies, but we had the fight in us. Our hunger and finishing was the difference."

Learmonth also out-worked Clunes on the spread, being able to open the midfield and its forward line through quick switches - particularly in the second half.

Folkes was a major beneficiary.

"If he gets a one-on-one not many are going to stop him," Willox said.

Davidson said skill errors had been costly, instrumental in allowing Learmonth to get the jump early.

"We couldn't string possessions together."

He said Learmonth had used the football much better on the outside.

"We're still learning to transition when we don't have the ball and defend the ground."

Davidson said despite the loss he could not fault the way Clunes had stuck to the task.

"It was still a good four-quarter effort.

"No one dropped their head in the last quarter when the game got away from us. We fought until the end."

Despite Folkes' dominance, Davidson had nothing but praise for the job Josh Thompson did when moved to the key defensive post.

"He's a small defender and he held his own."

Dom Makur showed dash from half back and Damian Fazio was a lively type for Clunes, while Nick Clarke worked tirelessly in attack.

GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 6, M.Rowe 4, K.Swan 1, J.Rich 1, N.Willox 1, B.Powell 1, J.Findlay 1; Clunes: D.Fazio 4, D.Coon 1, P.Coon 1, N.Clarke 1, A.Bowd 1, B.Pickering 1

BEST - Learmonth: M.Rowe, W.Green, D.Folkes, T.Martin, T.McKechnie, B.Powell; Clunes: D.Fazio, J.Thompson, C.Newton, D.Makur, A.Riches, N.Clarke

Springbank 2.7 12.8 19.12 27.16 (178)

Ballan 0.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)

Springbank made what was already a tough day for Ballan even worse as dished out a 170-point win at Wallace.

The winless Blues were always going to struggle against the undefeated Tigers, but their plight was made worse by the impact of COVID-19 on the player group.

Ballan coach Tristan Batten said all you could was put it down to experience and move on.

He said all they could do was give it their best shot.

Boasting possibly the strongest midfield in the competition, Springbank continued on its rampage.

Once again it did it without its full firepower up forward, where Steve Staunton was missing.

It made little difference as Zak Bozanich kicked six goals to his season tally to 16 in three games and young Connor Parkin again shone with five majors.

Parkin has been a surprise packet this season, kicking five goals on three occasions.

GOALS - Springbank: Z.Bozanich 6, C.Parkin 5, J.Thompson 4, A.Challis 2, H.Twaits 2, T.Finco 2, J.Maher 2, C.Quinlan 2, J.Mason 1, A.Svaljek 1; Ballan: J.Homewood 1

BEST - Springbank: J.Thompson, C.Parkin, J.Mason, T.Finco, H.Twaits, M.Lakey; Ballan: D.Nielsen, B.Shaw, R.Bongart, D.Trickey, M.Smith-Bye, T.McGregor

Beaufort 1.1 8.3 8.3 14.4 (88)

Creswick 2.3 3.4 6.9 6.12 (48)

Beaufort had its third win on end with a strong finish against Creswick at Creswick.

The Crows did not get it all their own way though despite the margin of 40 points.

Creswick was within six points at three-quarter time, but the visitors made the most of kicking to the scoring end to boot away.

Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins said with the bulk of the scoring done at one end of the ground the Crows had been confident going into the last term.

Jenkins said at the moment it was all about Beaufort taking its chances.

"We know where we're at.

"We're building in confidence and focusing on playing the brand of football we want to produce.

"If that means we win, that's great."

Lachlan Murray was again a focal point attack with six goals, giving him 16 for the season.

The Crows had three under-18 players for the game, with Angus Troop and Ned Gorman making their senior debuts.

Unfortunately, under-18 graduate Tom McKenzie broke a foot and underwent surgery on Sunday.

Creswick coach Dean Romeril said the Wickers had responded well in the third quarter to get back within touch after giving up seven goals in the second quarter.

He said missing a couple of opportunities early in the last term had left the door open and Beaufort made the most of it.

"It's hard to put experience on young shoulders

Creswick's Callagun Mann dislocated a finger.

GOALS - Beaufort: L.Murray 6, T.Haase 2, J.Orr 2, D.Wenn 1, B.Thomas 1, M.Jenkins 1, S.Broadbent 1; Creswick: L.Scheele 3, L.Blake 2

BEST - Beaufort: B.Thomas, M.Todd, M.Jenkins, C.Mahony, L.Murray, L.Ward; Creswick: D.Whitfield, R.Pearson, B.Sternberg, L.Scheele, T.Landwehr, J.Mason

Bungaree 5.7 7.11 13.13 17.17 (119)

Carngham Linton 1.0 1.1 3.2 4.5 (29)

Bungaree was relieved as much as anything to get a win on the board, having lost back-to-back games before a bye.

"We played a lot better," Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said.

"It was all about getting the job done, and we did that."

Tom Elliott made his senior debut up from the under-18s and caught the eye.

Waight said said the Demons now had a block of games which offered an opportunity to get a run of wins on the board.

Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said while overall it was a disappointing outcome in losing by 90 points, there had been wins for the Saints within the contest.

He said was pleased with the performance of Tarun Raven when give the job of marking Bungaree's Andrew Milroy.

Scoble said Milroy got off the chain early and Raven had done well to lessen his impact.

He said there were also good signs from the likes of Michael Barnett and Clay Brook.

Scoble said Bungaree showed all the signs of being a finals team.

GOALS - Bungaree: C.O'Keefe 6, T.Cain 2, X.Curran 2, J.Lench 1, T.Elliott 1, L.Thornton 1, N.Spratling 1, N.Browning 1, B.Willian 1, J.Walter 1; Carngham Linton: S.Robinson 1, C.Brook 1, W.Bruty 1, J.Hayes 1

BEST - Bungaree: L.Thornton, A.Milroy, T.Gough, C.O'Keefe, A.Browning, N.Browning; Carngham Linton: T.Raven, K.Raven, J.Cranny, W.Bruty, J.O'Brien, J.Stalker

Gordon 2.2 7.4 9.9 12.11 (83)

Newlyn 4.4 5.6 5.8 8.9 (57)

Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey says the Eagles are yet to produce the same relentless brand of game that took them to the top of the ladder last season.

Gordon is still unbeaten, but it has had to work hard for most of its wins.

While the Eagles have been knocked around by more injuries than they would like to see, Toohey is not buying into that too much.

He said Gordon was tending to do just enough to get its wins.

"We're playing in bursts.

"We still have plenty to work on."

Gordon's win over Newlyn at Newlyn was another example as it finished 26 points to the better.

The Eagles looked like they might run away in the last term, but Newlyn rallied late with three goals.

"We let them off the hook," Toohey said.

The Cats showed some real improvement to keep the Eagles honest.

Newlyn coach Chris Banwell said it had been pleasing to take the game up to Gordon after being flat in its previous outing against Buninyong.

"We came out with an attacking brand which we've been working on - using our pace and being willing to take a few risks.

"Ultimately we need to score more heavily, so we need to run and carry, and take the game on, which we were able to for more than two quarters," he said.

Banwell said the improvement from the previous week was a big positive.

"We're not happy with the result, but we're happy with the improvement we showed."

GOALS - Gordon: T.Murphy 2, C.Ascough 2, B.Horsham 2, M.Griffiths 2, Z.Ryan 1, L.Reynolds 1, B.Frazer 1, A.Toohey 1; Newlyn: L.Gunn 2, J.Lee 1, G.Follett 1, C.Long 1, D.Fishwick 1, F.Hay 1, D.Wehrung 1

BEST - Gordon: Z.Ryan, J.Martinovic, M.Spezza, H.Biggs, A.Toohey, B.Horsham; Newlyn L.Prendergast, D.Wehrung, P.Labbett, C.Long, G.Follett, W.Carter

Rokewood-Corindhap 5.4 9.5 17.6 21.9 (135)

Daylesford 3.4 5.7 5.8 12.9 (81)

Rokewood-Corindhap was given plenty to think about by Daylesford before getting out to a 54-point win at Daylesford.

The Bulldogs were plucky into the wind in the opening term, but after a quiet second term was blown away in the third as the Grasshoppers sealed the game with eight goals.

Daylesford showed some fight with five goals early in the last stanza, but the margin was always going to be too great.

Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said Daylesford's late charge had forced a rethink to get the game back on their terms, but overall the performance was satisfactory.

He said the presence of Cam Richardson as key forward had been influential, helping to straighten up the Hoppers' forward structure.

They lost Jake Dowell from their midfield late owing to illness and then had to nurse ruckman Hamish Everett through the game after he received a knock on the knee.

Daylesford Hamish Jarrad said once again a lapse had proved costly.

"It has been a constant battle for us all year with 15-20 minute lapses and it happened again in the third quarter and Rokewood-Corindhap jumped all over us.

"That was basically the difference in the game.

"You just can't do it against the better sides which are well drilled and maintain the same level for the day," he said.

GOALS - Rokewood Corindhap: M.McLaughlin 5, M.Riding 4, M.Brehaut 4, J.Carr 2, R.Aikman 1, R.Armstrong 1, L.Withers 1, B.Ferguson 1; Daylesford: S.Winnard 3, S.Hughes 3, S.Clarke 3, C.Peart 1, T.Sullivan 1, M.Cummings 1

BEST - Rokewood Corindhap: Z.Priddle, M.McLaughlin, M.Riding, M.Brehaut, H.Everett; Daylesford: M.Cummings, S.Hughes, S.Clarke, S.Winnard, T.Nesbitt, R.Rodgers

Hepburn 6.1 7.3 12.9 17.12 (114)

Waubra 1.2 4.4 5.6 10.7 (67)

Hepburn kept its season rolling along with a 47-point win over Waubra at Waubra.

Burra coach Mitch Banner said a strong start with the wind had been pivotal.

Banner said he continued to be impressed by veteran Andy McKay.

"He's a marvel. He's so good week-in week-out."

McKay kicked seven goals as Hepburn took its record to four wins and one loss.

Waubra slipped deeper into trouble as it remains without a win.

Roos coach Matt James said the club had been hit hard to COVID-19, being forced to forfeit its reserves and taking the edge off the senior line-up.

They were still served well by some of their important players such as James Lukich, Hayden Huges and Tom Nash, but did lose some of their edge.

James said it was one of those days when you just had to make do.

GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 7, J.Hogan 2, C.Bath 2, M.Banner 2, J.Pedretti 1, S.Tighe 1, J.Clarke 1, N.Rodgers 1; Waubra: A.Murphy 3, H.Hughes 2, J.Lukich 2, T.Nash 2, B.Green 1

BEST - Hepburn: A.McKay, S.Tighe, J.Pedretti, J.Wallesz, D.O'Halloran, D.Dennis; Waubra: B.Colligan, T.Nash, J.Lukich, B.Green, H.Hughes, A.Murphy