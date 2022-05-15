The Courier

CHFL round 5: game-by-game reviews | the coaches' views, details

By David Brehaut
May 15 2022 - 7:00am
Dunnstown all smiles after downing Skipton at Dunnstown on Saturday. Picture: Adam Trafford

Dunnstown further stamped a mark on the CHFL season with a 26-point win over the previously unbeaten Skipton on Saturday.

And Learmonth had an important win over Clunes as it strives to end a finals drought.

Here is the ladder after five rounds and match-by-match reviews spelling out what went down and how the coaches saw the contests play out.

SPRINGBANK 20, 486.43

GORDON 20, 161.39

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 16, 255.56

SKIPTON 16, 237.87

HEPBURN 16, 209.86

DUNNSTOWN 16, 192.89

LEARMONTH 12, 104.1

BEAUFORT 12, 95.86

Bungaree 8, 107.22

Buninyong 8, 101.97

Clunes 8, 85.55

Newlyn 4, 70.16

Daylesford 4, 50.28

Waubra 0, 72.3

Creswick 0, 32.74

Carngham-Linton 0, 31.31

Ballan 0, 18.46

Dunnstown 1.4 4.7 6.9 8.15 (63)

Skipton 0.3 3.6 4.6 5.7 (37)

Skipton joint coach Sam Willian believes Dunnstown is number one in the Central Highlands Football League premiership race.

