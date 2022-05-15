Lakies forward finding his feet in CHFL | Footy Wrap

Premiership contenders emerged in a big weekend in the Ballarat and Central Highlands football leagues.
Learmonth recruit Damon Folkes is a guest on this week's footy wrap video after bagging six goals in his side's important win against Clunes.
Also, our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut unpack an influential weekend for both competitions.
Watch below.
