Ballarat Royals remain unbeaten with another belting

Edward Holland
May 16 2022 - 2:00am
CONNECTION: Adam Jirik finds the sweet spot.

The Ballarat Royals remain undefeated through four rounds of Geelong Baseball Association action after a 14-2 win over Deakin on Sunday.

