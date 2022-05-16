The Ballarat Royals remain undefeated through four rounds of Geelong Baseball Association action after a 14-2 win over Deakin on Sunday.
The win moves the Royals to three wins and a draw on the season with Sunday's match-up already the second outing between the first and fifth-placed clubs this year.
It was a similar result in the opening round when the Royals cruised past Deakin in a 10-run belting.
Royals manager Brendan Robinson said his side's recent performances highlight the depth on show for Ballarat.
"Sunday was another really good all-round team performance from the boys," Robinson said.
"Our strength is we bat really well, with strong hitters from one to nine on the line-up."
The Royals have consistently found ways to get off to hot starts through the first three weeks, with Sunday no exception as Ballarat piled on three runs in the second inning to open up a 3-1 lead.
The Royals then waited until the final three innings to blow the game out to its 14-2 result, remaining red-hot until the very end with four-run final inning.
Connor Young stepped up on the mound again for the Royals, throwing six strikeouts before finishing pitcher Scott Tapley closed the game out in style.
The undefeated start to the season has brought a positive environment to the Royals camp.
"There's a really great feeling around the club at the moment," Robinson said.
"To be in this situation, not just in the A grade but in the reserves as well, it is great signs for the season and the boys are all up and about."
The Royals will be back in Ballarat for their round five clash against Guild, who suffered a 6-2 loss to the undefeated Saints on Saturday.
