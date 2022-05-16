Sebastopol's third consecutive BFLW win came in dominant fashion with a 163-point victory over Lake Wendouree at Marty Busch Reserve on Sunday.
The Lakers were held scoreless for the second time this season as Sebastopol recorded a 25.13 (163) to 0.0 (0) win.
Sebastopol head coach Dylan Sexton said the girls followed the game plan to perfection as the Burra recorded their third win for the season.
"We came in with a bit of work to do from a couple of games so we talked about some things we wanted to target and one of them was our outside ball use," he said.
"We know we have been a strong inside side for a while but converting that to outside use was what we were after and I think we did that really well today."
Sebastopol and Lake Wendouree's round four match-up came just two weeks after their last meeting in which the Burra won by 58 points.
While the Lakers were missing some players, the 105-point increase in margin showed Sexton that his side is trending in the right direction.
"Both sides had different personnel to our last match-up, they were a bit short while we had a few players come in to support our forward line," Sexton said.
"I think the result showed that we have come quite a long way in such a short time."
Sebastopol kicked a wayward 8.16 in its round three outing against Melton but managed to sharpen up for Sunday's accurate performance.
"We kicked inaccurately last week so we were really focused on making sure we were getting shots from good spots."
"The great thing is we are getting good looks so it doesn't really matter who it comes from, Katie and Lindsay both gave off two today so they're sharing the ball around."
Lindsay Tucker and Zoe Wathen both bagged six goals each as Georgia Henderson and Jaye Delgleish starred again for the Burra.
"Jaye was back to her best-and-fairest best and Lindsay and Zoe were both really good up forward."
"Georgia had a different role this week, moving from the inside midfield to the wing and I thought she was electric for us there."
Lake Wendouree was almost forced to forfeit as the Lakers dealt with countless outs leading up to round five, but Sexton and Lakers coach Lee Venville came together to allow the game to happen.
"I spoke to Lee on Saturday and he mentioned Lake Wendouree would be short of players, while we were lucky enough to have a few extra players available."
"We offered up a few of our players who would have missed out this week to fill in for the Lakers and help us get a game because the last thing we wanted was a forfeit."
The Lakers are now the only side without a win this season as Bacchus Marsh recorded its first win, keeping Melton scoreless in a 46-point victory.
Redan remains the only unbeaten side through four rounds after a 29-point win over the second-placed Darley.
