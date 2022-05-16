A former Ballarat Health Services worker who sexually assaulted and sent explicit messages to colleagues and a patient will be placed on the sex offenders list for eight years.
Andrew Green, 47, was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order and fined $2500 at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Advertisement
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said Green's behaviour must be condemned, "and today I do so condemn that behaviour".
"At its heart, the conduct is highly destructive and its effects extend concentric rings of impact into the lives of the victims who have experienced it," he said.
Green, from Sebastopol, pleaded guilty to three charges of using a carriage service in an offensive manner, sending explicit messages including nude photos to a number of victims.
He had pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual touching without consent and the victims gave evidence during a contested hearing.
The offending occurred in 2018 and 2020.
Mr Stratmann said at the previous hearing he found the two contested charges were proven and he would sentence Green on all five offences.
EARLIER COURT HEARING | Victim's lives changed after hospital worker's sexual offending
On Monday, a final victim read their victim impact statement to the court, stating the offending had ruined relationships, caused severe anxiety, and led to further health complications including a PTSD diagnosis.
"Guilt and trauma haunts me even now," she said, noting she "did not know where to turn" to report the offending.
"I felt I couldn't report you to management because of your position of power, I believed you believed you were untouchable," she told the court.
"I have not felt safe when I am home alone with unknown males.
"I've lost confidence in myself as a person and professional, I feel like my silence enabled your inappropriate behaviour and predatory actions to continue."
Green's defence lawyer submitted three character references, and a psychological report.
He said Green had a troubled childhood, and the 2020 offending occurred during a particularly stressful time, with an eventual diagnosis of depression.
"The offending occurred in context of anxiety and poor coping ability, the offending was in many respects a way of distracting himself from the personal stresses and difficulties at that period of time," he said.
"In terms of present circumstances, he ceased employment at BHS in December 2020, in a generous view, jumping before he was pushed, but he effectively ended his career.
Advertisement
"His career future is largely uncertain, he's unsure where he'll maintain meaningful ongoing employment.
"His mental health has unsurprisingly deteriorated since his resignation, with the offending becoming widely known."
Mr Stratmann said he questioned whether Green felt genuine remorse for the victims.
"I have no doubt Mr Green is remorseful in so far as (the effect) these proceedings have had on him and his family, however I have significant doubt as to his capacity to really understand the seriousness of this offending, and particularly its deep and abiding impact on the victims," he said.
"In essence, this case demonstrates a lack of respect for others and an inability to pay due regard to the standards of proper conduct demanded by workplaces."
It was noted Green has no prior criminal offences, and nothing has been alleged since.
Advertisement
Mr Stratmann said being placed on the sex offenders registry would "reduce the likelihood (offenders) will reoffend".
"In my view, your lack of insight into your offending leaves an issue of risk to the community at large," he told Green during sentencing, adding he must complete 250 hours of community work, "to enable you to put something back into the community whose trust, in my view, you have breached".
Mr Stratmann also thanked the victims, who watched the proceedings via video link, for reading their impact statements.
"This is an action that takes considerable courage, it should be acknowledged and it is," he said.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Advertisement
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.