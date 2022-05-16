The Courier

Former Ballarat Health Services worker Andrew Green avoids jail for sexual assault

AF
By Alex Ford
May 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Green.

A former Ballarat Health Services worker who sexually assaulted and sent explicit messages to colleagues and a patient will be placed on the sex offenders list for eight years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.