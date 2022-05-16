Golden Point will look to defend its Ballarat Cricket Association under new leadership after a young gun furthered his commitment to the club.
Josh Pegg will take on the captaincy next summer, replacing Andrew Warrick, who has stepped down from the role.
Still only 19, Pegg has been a mainstay in the firsts side for several years.
Warrick led the Pointies to two grand finals in his two years at the helm, including a 56-run win against Darley in the 2021-22 season decider.
Pegg served as vice-captain in the premiership campaign and stepped up to the top job multiple times in Warrick's absence.
A noted opener, scoring 675 runs at 35.53 last summer, Pegg has also developed into a genuine spin option after a 24-wicket season.
Pegg has long attracted interest from Victorian Premier Cricket clubs and was set to make the move two years ago before COVID-19 forced a change in plans.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
