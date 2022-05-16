Who were the best performers in the BFNL? | Stars of the Week

Daniel Burton is making his case as the Ballarat Football Netball League's best, displaying the all-round dominance that saw him win the Henderson Medal two seasons ago.
The Bacchus Marsh ruck had a near-perfect performance in his side's win against Redan, finishing with 200 ranking points.
It is the highest tally of any player after the first five rounds of the season.
Burton did his work in the ruck, winning a round-high 56 hit-outs, before capably following up at ground level, finishing with 29 disposals (15 contested), 14 inside 50s and a goal.
The Cobras champion also topped the league with 13 clearances.
Burton finished one point clear of Darley captain Brett Bewley, who starred in his side's four-point win against Sunbury.
The former Fremantle Docker had a round-high 43 disposals (18 contested) at 74 per cent efficiency, alongside 13 marks, 10 tackles and a goal.
Sunbury defender Tyson Lever gave Bewley a good fight for best-on-ground honours, finishing with 177 ranking points.
Lever collected 34 disposals at 82 per cent efficiency, nine one per centers, eight tackles and four intercept marks.
After five rounds, the Lions star leads the league for rebound 50s, averaging 8.5 per match.
Meanwhile, a midfield shift brought the best of Redan young gun Izaac Grant, who enjoyed his best game of the season.
Usually a forward by trade, Grant was thrust into the contest and excelled, finishing with 24 disposals (11 contested), 12 tackles and nine marks.
Despite going goalless, Grant remains the Lions' second-leading goalkicker with eight to his name.
Grant finished on 144 ranking points alongside Melton's Riley Walker who had a field day in the Bloods' 96-point win against Ballarat.
Walker racked up 19 disposals in the second-quarter alone before finishing with 15 marks and six rebound 50s in a dominant performance off the half-back line.
200 - Daniel Burton (Bacchus Marsh)
199 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
177 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
171 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
169 - Liam Carter (Melton)
153 - Harrison King (Bacchus Marsh)
150 - Shaun Wyatt (Melton South)
144 - Riley Walker (Melton)
144 - Izaac Grant (Redan)
140 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
