The Courier

New book unearths the 'underbelly' of tourism

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A leading Ballarat researcher in family violence and tourism is shining a light on a previously unspoken issue, combining her expertise to reveal how family violence impacts the tourism sector.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.