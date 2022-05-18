Darley talisman Brett Bewley has moved clear at the top of The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year leadboard after another best-on-ground performance.
The former Fremantle Docker racked up 43 disposals at 74 per cent as well as 13 marks, 10 tackles and a goal to collect five votes in the Devils' win against Sunbury.
Bewley used to share the lead with Melton ball-magnet Jack Walker, whose slipped to second, and Redan's Cooper Craig-Peters, whose dropped out of the minor placings.
Walker picked up four votes in the Bloods' 96-point win against Ballarat with teammate Liam Carter earning best-on-ground honours.
Sebstopol's James Keeble has shot into third place after bagging three votes in the win against North Ballarat.
5 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
4 - Patrick Scanlon (Sunbury)
3 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
2 - Shane Page (Darley)
1 - Mitch Ward (Darley)
5 - Liam Carter (Melton)
4 - Jack Walker (Melton)
3 - Riley Walker (Melton)
2 - Brett McIntyre (Melton)
1 - Adiran Monitto (Melton)
5 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
4 - Joe Dodd (East Point)
3 - Cody Chapman (Melton South)
2 - Liam Canny (East Point)
1 - Shaun Wyatt (Melton South)
5 - Daniel Burton (Bacchus Marsh)
4 - Harrison King (Bacchus Marsh)
3 - Izaac Grant (Redan)
2 - Michael Culliver (Bacchus Marsh)
1 - Cooper Atchison (Redan)
5 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
4 - Benjamin Trew (Sebastopol)
3 - James Keeble (Sebastopol)
2 - Ben Hutt (Sebastopol)
1 - Chase Dummett (Sebastopol)
15 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
14 - Jack Walker (Melton)
11 - James Keeble (Sebastopol)
10 - Cooper Craig-Peters (Redan), Jordan Johnston (East Point)
9 - Nick Rodda (Darley), Jake Owen (Bacchus Marsh), Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
