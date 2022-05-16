The Courier

Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute names Dr Jason Kelly bowel screen cancer research fellow

NW
By Nieve Walton
May 16 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADVANCE: FECRI's Dr Jason Kelly and Professor George Kannourakis with rotary representatives Max Fry, Anne Appledore and Barry Stokes. Picture: Luke Hemer

A leading bowel cancer researcher has been awarded a fellowship and ongoing research work after a Rotary Bowelscan Committee Incorporated funding announcement.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.