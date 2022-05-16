Four years after leaving the prime minister's office, Malcolm Turnbull's bust is still waiting to be unveiled at Ballarat Botanical Garden's Prime Ministers Avenue.
The Prime Ministers Avenue controversy was dragged up again after a coal-like version of Scott Morrison's bust was placed in Malcolm Turnbull's spot by activist group Rouser.
Depending on the outcome of this weekend's election, the avenue could be behind for a few years.
Mr Turnbull's bust has been completed by artist Linda Klarfeld and is currently in Ballarat, a date for all important parties to attend has proved difficult to pin down.
The council hopes to unveil the sculpture this year dependent on Mr Turnbull's availability.
Ballarat Mayor Daniel Moloney said it is an important tradition to have the former prime minister unveil their own bust.
Funding for the project has also been an issue after the privately owned trust ran out.
The Ballarat Council now funds the creation of the $30,000 sculptures through their public art program.
But calls for federal support on the project continue.
"We would like to see some national significance given to the avenue, it is the only one of its kind," Cr Moloney said.
"Something like this does not exist anywhere else in Australia."
Miss Klarfeld said Mr Turnbull's bust took much longer than Tony Abbott's.
"At the start of the pandemic there was so much going on and as an artist you are not immune (to current events)," she said.
"I was alone in the studio thinking who knows if we will get back together again or if anyone is ever going to see this work.
"I kept re-doing it and re-doing it."
After hearing about the activist sculpture placed on Monday Miss Klarfeld said the avenue "has a bit of gravitas".
"It is a high office, not everyone can be the Prime Minister.
"They still get voted into power and do their best and it is good to recognise them."
Friends of the Botanical Garden president Terry O'Brien shared the same sentiments.
"The busts convey factual information about the past and we can walk down the Avenue and see the leaders that have allowed Australia to remain a democratic country since 1901," he said.
"The other reason we need to show respect is because these are works of art. Sculptors have put "blood, sweat and tears" into their creations."
He likes to think of the Prime Ministers Avenue as an open gallery.
The makeshift bust of Scot Morrison only lasted a few hours on Monday morning before council came to take it away.
Activist company Rouser commissioned Sydney-based artist Louis Pratt to create the bust with the intention of it permanently remaining in the Ballarat gardens.
"We aim to blur the lines between entertainment and activism to get more attention," Mr Beamish said.
He has worked in advertising and within activism groups in the past.
"Sometimes stories are not told in a very interesting way.
"It is all about getting conversations happening and having people engaged.
"The coal bust is intended to keep front-of-voters'-minds the government's lack of urgent, tangible climate action."
When Scott Morrision leaves the Prime Minister's office he will be approached to start the process of creating his bust.
"That could be in a few days or a few years, who knows." Cr Moloney said.
"When the next sculpture requires commissioning, the City of Ballarat will call for expressions of interest from sculptors," Ballarat Council executive officer Evan King said.
"We anticipate a competitive show of interest from well-respected sculptors."
