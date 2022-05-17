FRESH off the statistically best game of his 123-game career so far, Gold Coast Suns defender Sean Lemmens says his team is more ready than ever to win at the Western Bulldogs fortress at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Coming off back-to-back wins and having tasted a one-point win last time they played at Mars Stadium - last season against GWS - the Suns are riding a wave of positivity heading into the AFL's Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round.
Advertisement
The Suns sit just outside the top eight having taken the scalps of top four contenders Sydney and Fremantle in the past two weeks.
MORE SPORT
This week is set to be another test against Western Bulldogs who are coming off their best win of the season, a 48-point demolition of Collingwood.
"We're really looking forward to getting down to Ballarat to wear our Indigenous guernsey again this year," Lemmens said.
"It's a huge privilege as we say every year, it's an opportunity to represent our family, represent our culture and put on display what we do best and play some footy."
Last weekend the Gold Coast fielded their five Indigenous players in the same squad for just the second time ever. "It was amazing for us to get out there together," he said.
"In the lead-up to Sir Doug Nichols Round, the more us boys can play together, it's great to be able to build that synergy.
"It's good that we were able to back up a good performance against Sydney the week before as we did against Fremantle, but we need to bring it again this weekend."
This year's guernsey design has been collaboratively developed by Yugambeh artist Luther Cora from the Gold Coast, and Larrakia artist Trent Lee from Darwin.
The guernsey features two distinct animals representing the regions they are native to; a crocodile to signify the Northern Territory and an eagle to denote the Gold Coast.
"It's obviously an amazing design by Luther Cora and Trent Lee - a Yugambeh man and a Larrakia man coming together," Lemmens said.
"The whole week is a week to reflect, recognise and represent. Throwing on the guernsey is a bonus at the end of the week to showcase all of our talent and all the hard work we do."
The Suns are building into the season differently as they have in the past. Traditionally the club has been fast out of the blocks before fading, but this year it has started slowly, but two wins over top eight opponents has them well-and-truly in the finals race with a 4-5 record.
"We know internally what we're capable of. It's a matter of us going out and playing hard footy and being consistent," he said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.