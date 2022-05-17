The Courier

Gold Coast set their sights on a Mars Stadium raid against the Bulldogs

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:00am
PRIDE: Joel Jeffrey, Jy Farrar, Sean Lemmens, Malcolm Rosas and Izak Rankine of the Suns with Yugambeh artist Luther Coar. Picture: Getty Images

FRESH off the statistically best game of his 123-game career so far, Gold Coast Suns defender Sean Lemmens says his team is more ready than ever to win at the Western Bulldogs fortress at Mars Stadium on Saturday.

