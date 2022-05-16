The Courier

Golfer Angela Tatt is ready to represent Ballarat in America

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 17 2022 - 7:36am, first published May 16 2022 - 8:00am
TEEING OFF: Angela Tatt is ready to represent Ballarat over in the United States. Picture: Kate Healy.

From the clubrooms at the Ballarat Golf Club to the tee box at Twin Warriors in New Mexico, Ballarat's own Angela Tatt now finds herself preparing for the Women's PGA Cup in October.

Sports reporter with The Courier

