From the clubrooms at the Ballarat Golf Club to the tee box at Twin Warriors in New Mexico, Ballarat's own Angela Tatt now finds herself preparing for the Women's PGA Cup in October.
The tournament, which will take place at the picturesque Twin Warriors Golf Club, features players who are PGA members and actively working in the golfing industry.
Tatt, who is a professional coach at the Ballarat Golf Club, qualified for the tournament after recently winning the Victorian leg of the PGA Women's Open at the Commonwealth Golf Club.
The Women's PGA Cup has created an opportunity for Tatt that she never thought she would have again.
"I did the traineeship knowing that I wanted to have a go at playing first, knowing that if I didn't succeed I could still have a career in the industry with coaching," she said.
"Playing professionally overseas is not something I thought I would ever do again."
Five countries will compete in the team-oriented tournament with the winning country being the five-person team with the lowest aggregate score.
Tatt, who once walked away from golf in 2011, is looking forward to playing golf in a team environment.
"It has been a long time since I've played golf as a team, when you play professionally it's usually all about you so I'm excited to go away with four others that I've played with before."
"Obviously I still want to go out there and play my best but at the end of the day it's not just me on my own, I'll actually have teammates by my side."
Tatt was working as a manager at The Good Guys during her time away from golf before Ballarat City Golf Club's David Wallis convinced her to return to golf.
"Seven years ago we were having dinner together and I asked if she'd like to come back to the industry and she laughed at me, but then she ended up giving me a call and taking the position," Wallis said.
"She is too big of an asset to not be in the golfing industry, having her back at the club is where she is meant to be."
The club is extremely proud of Angela and what the tournament offers for women in golf.
"The whole club is behind her and understands where she's come from over the years," he said.
"It's an amazing event, everything about the world of golf focuses on the elite but this showcases women in golf that actually contribute to golf in the workplace."
Tatt will represent Australia at the Women's PGA Cup in New Mexico on October 24-29.
