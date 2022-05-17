A man who allegedly stomped on an unconscious victim and left him lying on the street has been refused bail a second time.
Seamus McNamara, 23, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday facing two briefs.
He had previously sought bail in a self-represented application in January, which was refused.
One related to an incident in August 2021, where McNamara and two co-accused allegedly followed a victim in their car from Ballarat's CBD to the Western Freeway in Warrenheip, ramming the vehicle.
It's alleged the victim pulled over, and McNamara and his co-accused got out of their vehicle to smash the victim's window and punch him in the face, with the incident allegedly recorded on video.
The second incident relates to a dispute in Black Hill in December, where the victim was accosted by McNamara and two co-accused - a witness took photos allegedly showing the victim being punched repeatedly and falling to the ground "semi-conscious", according to police, before McNamara allegedly stood over him, punched him, and stomped his head into the road before fleeing.
The victim received several fractures and bleeding on the brain, and was placed in an induced coma - medical assessments are still ongoing.
Police stated they held fears McNamara was "attempting to join the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang", had allegedly bought a firearm, and had encouraged others to contact the second victim's partner's family.
McNamara's defence lawyer called his mother to give evidence, who stated she would be happy for him to live with her and her fiance in Smythesdale.
His lawyer noted McNamara has spent 111 days in pre-sentence detention, and any risks to the community could be managed with strict bail conditions.
"With family support, he has real prospects of rehabilitation," she said.
In reply, police said it was "significant violent offending".
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said despite a lack of criminal history, and support from his mother, he would refuse bail as compelling reasons were not made out.
The case returns to court on Wednesday.
