Council to decide position on controversial sky barrels project proposed for Daylesford

Hepburn Shire Council is set to decide its position on a proposal for a controversial 'sky barrels' tourist accommodation project overlooking Lake Daylesford.
Council officers recommended council advise the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) its position to refuse the granting of a permit for the proposal at 70 Camp Street Daylesford.
The man behind the project, David Penman who operates Clifftop at Hepburn, lodged an appeal with VCAT against Hepburn Shire Council's failure to grant a permit within the prescribed time.
This means council cannot make a final determination on the planning application but must inform VCAT of its position prior to the hearing.
The development will visually dominate and physically detract from the heritage and landscape significance.- Council officer's report
A council officer's report says the application failed to address the planning policy framework, zoning and overlays that affect the land.
"The siting of vehicle access, excessive height, visual dominance and contemporary architectural expression of the buildings do not respect the existing or preferred neighbourhood character," the report said.
"The development will visually dominate and physically detract from the heritage and landscape significance, including the integrity, authenticity, interpretation, and aesthetic qualities of Cornish Hill Precinct."
The controversial sky barrels project was originally slated for Buninyong, drawing fierce criticism from many Buninyong residents, opposition from City of Ballarat and a final VCAT decision to deny project approval.
Planning application documents reveal Mr Penman proposed the same concept for Daylesford soon after VCAT's rejection of the Buninyong proposal, resulting in 19 objections from community members.
The Camp Street site is currently vacant with a substantial slope of approximately 14 metres falling from the east to the west.
It is a residential area with the historic Cornish Hill reserve and heritage precinct to the east.
The application seeks approval for the development of five two-storey buildings, known as sky barrels, to be used for short term accommodation.
The barrels are oval in shape, suspended on steel frames and surrounded in Colourbond and proposed to range in height from 9.39 metres to 11.83 metres.
Council officers found the contemporary design was out of character for the area and the height of the buildings was 'excessive', as detailed in a report for council.
Community objectors also raised these concerns and other issues about road access, increase in traffic and privacy.
"If it was found to be inappropriate on farmland on Mt Buninyong then surely it is all the more so in a mining heritage precinct where the local groups have worked hard to preserve the industrial heritage," one resident said.
"The applicant claims that the galvanised steel frames might emulate the old gold mining headframes. This claim is ludicrous.
"The proposed development will be visually jarring and will detract from the amenity of the entire lake area... Jarring developments like this are not what tourists are coming to Daylesford to see."
The permit application references expert opinions that say the proposal is in line with planning, zoning and overlay requirements.
Councillors will decide a final position on the sky barrels proposal during a meeting on Tuesday night.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
