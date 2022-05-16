New UFS chief to join from fellow member-owned health brand

REGIONAL private health insurer GMHBA's chief health and retail operating officer is set to lead Ballarat based not-for-profit UFS Dispensaries.
The UFS board confirmed Mr Vagg would step into the organisation's chief executive officer role on August 1, taking over from long-serving boss Lynne McLennan, who will retire later this year.
Mr Vagg has been with GMHBA, a fellow member-owned mutual organisation, since 2011 in roles building commercial growth strategies but most recently with an executive focus on creating new health care pathways, programs and business in regional Victoria.
Ms McLennan announced her intention to retire in February after 21 years at the UFS helm, making clear she would continue to work hard in the role to the end.
Under Ms McLennan's leadership, expanded from seven community pharmacies and a gift store to an organisation of 19 pharmacies, stretching from Beaufort to Melton and Coburg.
Sixteen UFS pharmacies now also have nursing services while UFS also boasts three medical centres, a day spa and a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic.
In the past two years, Ms McLennan has become a leader in the city's COVID-19 response with UFS taking on key Commonwealth-funded roles in both testing and vaccination programs.
UFS chairman Graeme Dixon paid tribute to Ms McLennan's "exceptional leadership, tireless contributions, dedicated service and passion" in the role while also welcoming Mr Vagg as the next leader to guide UFS' 142-year history.
