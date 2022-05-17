BALLARAT has continued its burgeoning success in junior hockey with a gold, silver and three third placings at the Junior Country Championships.
For the second successive year, the under 13 boys took out the title holding off Glenelg to reverse the pool match result between the two.
Both teams went into the final with five wins, one draw and one loss with Ballarat holding on for a narrow win.
Under-13s boys team manager Renee Rock said she was proud of the team's performance over a grueling weekend of seven games.
"Both teams were the highest scoring teams across the competition, with Glenelg also managing not to concede a single goal heading into the final," Rock said.
"The Ballarat boys came out strongly, determined to turn the previous match result around.
Both teams displayed great desperation and Hockey Ballarat was solid in defence. Both teams fought hard and displayed great hockey skills.
Hockey Ballarat were able to break the deadlock before the end of the first half, with that goal proving to be the decisive one, sealing the gold medal match.
"It has been a successful two years for the under-13 Ballarat Boys now back to back premiers in the championships."
The under 18 girls finished with the silver medal after winning their way through to the grand final after success in a sudden-death penalty shoot-out. The team went down 3-0 in the final to West Gippsland.
The under 18 boys and under 15 boys and girls each finished in third place in their divisions.
