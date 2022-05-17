The Courier

Why Ballarat's emergency department is under pressure and wait times are increasing

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 17 2022 - 8:39pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health - Ballarat executive director acute operations Ben Kelly.

The double threat of continuing high numbers of COVID infections and the emergence of flu is being felt at Ballarat Base Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.