Have you decided who you are voting for in this Saturday's federal election and cast your ballot?
If you have, you would be joining 17 per cent of voters in the Ballarat electorate who have already cast their vote at pre-polling centers.
Advertisement
Out of the 110,704 voters in the electorate around 18,961 have already voted.
Australian Electoral Commission's Victorian and Tasmanian state manager Nye Coffey said anyone who is available to vote in their electorate on Saturday should do so.
"Fundamentally elections are in person events," he said.
"That is how we get transparency in our democracies, we all go out on election day and we vote."
In 2019, by the time we arrived at election day almost 38 per cent of the electorate had placed their vote.
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Coffey said it is important for anyone with plans this weekend to also make plans about voting.
A lot of events are happening in the city on Saturday including the start of the Ballarat Heritage Festival and the Australian Masters Rowing Championships.
It is possible to make a deceleration or absentee vote in an electorate that is not your own, but the process is a bit more complicated.
"You put your vote into a declaration envelope and you declare that you are eligible to vote in that electorate," Mr Coffey said.
"Those envelopes then go into a ballot box to be counted after polling day.
"It is a slightly longer process but we do have the declaration issuing points in every polling place and the people there to facilitate that."
For anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 from Wednesday May 18, details will be provided to them about telephone voting when they declare their positive test to the Department of Health.
"We have processes in place to verify that people are who they say they are," Mr Coffey said.
"People will also make a declaration because ultimately that is what you do when you go to a polling place.
Advertisement
"You are declaring that you haven't voted before and that you are who you say you are."
Other measures are also in place to make sure these elections are safe for everyone.
"I think it is worthwhile for people to just allow a little bit more time and have a little bit of patience," Mr Coffey said.
"All the sorts of things that people would be used to seeing after a couple of years in a pandemic.
"But it does mean that things might take longer, just like it takes a little bit longer to get a coffee in the morning, nowadays.
"It shouldn't be a dramatic increase in time."
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.