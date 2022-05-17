Man charged over cannabis grow house applies to be released from custody

A man accused of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis has applied to be released on bail.
Ngoc Nguyen's lawyer said the prosecution did not have strong evidence linking her client to direct involvement in growing the cannabis plants at the Inverleigh property.
The court heard police located more than 1320 cannabis plants in a green house which weighed almost 600 kilograms in total.
About 180 grams of dried cannabis was also seized and the police informant said Nguyen's drivers' licence, credit card and laptop was found in a bedroom on the property.
The court heard it was a large property, with the green house in one area and two shipping containers in another area.
The concern he won't return to court is speculation on behalf of the informant.- Cara Foot, defence barrister
Police said they saw Nguyen walking on the property near the green house.
Nguyen has no prior criminal history. He is a permanent resident in Australia but his application for citizenship was refused in April due to the alleged offending.
A police informant said she was concerned Nguyen would abscond and not return to court if he was released on bail, given his risk of having his residency cancelled if a sentence was imposed.
Defence barrister Cara Foot said Nguyen's family had been in Melbourne for more than 10 years and no longer had connections to Vietnam.
She said he did not have any criminal or bail history.
"The concern he won't return to court is speculation on behalf of the informant," she said.
Nguyen's friend gave evidence to the court he would provide a surety for bail and could offer him a full-time job at his workplace.
His friend said Nguyen had previously worked with him at the burger store but had been on leave before he was arrested because he said he had a better job as a cook.
"I told him if you have a better opportunity go ahead and do it," he said, but also made clear he did not know Nguyen was allegedly growing cannabis.
Ms Foot said Nguyen would live with his parents and brother if he was released on bail.
Magistrate Bruce Cottrill will make a decision on Nguyen's application bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A Vietnamese interpreter translated Tuesday's court hearing to Nguyen who appeared via video link from custody.
A co-accused also charged over the alleged grow house remains in custody, the court heard.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
