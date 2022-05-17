Volunteer firefighting runs thick through the blood of Ballarat's Loader/Eldridge family.
Four current generations of the clan are or have been members of the Ascot and Miners Rest CFA brigades but their involvement in the CFA goes even further back to the father of current family patriarch Bill Loader, 89, who also served at Ascot.
Advertisement
Each family member has joined as a junior, well before they were allowed or trained to join the truck fighting fires and responding to emergencies.
Bill was about 15 when he started with Ascot CFA as a junior in the 1940s, later also joining the neighbouring Miners Rest brigade where he ended up being the secretary.
Then his son Peter followed in his father's footsteps, joining the CFA when he was about 16, rising through the ranks to hold many different positions.
Growing up in a CFA family, Peter's daughter Erin Eldridge also joined as a junior, running in the demonstration competitions before completing the training to join the truck and respond to emergencies. Although she left the service when she became a mum, she is still in there helping with fundraising and other activities ... just not jumping on the truck to respond to calls.
And the legacy has continued with Ms Eldridge's daughter Domonique, 12, now a part of the strong four-person junior team representing Ascot CFA brigade in demonstration competitions, learning the skills she will use if she one day decides to become a fully-fledged CFA firefighter.
Ms Eldridge said many of her childhood memories were CFA-related.
But the biggest problem in their household was the fact everyone's birthdays were in summer.
"There were a lot of birthdays missed which was very, very taxing but (mum) as a volunteer's wife she would grin and bear it, although she did complain a little bit, because she knew how much it means, how valuable it was to Dad - it means the world to him. He lives and breathes it and all our friends are through the CFA.
The CFA has a real sense of family and community. You know everybody, you know how people are going and when things go sideways for someone the CFA community come together.- Erin Eldridge
"I remember as a child, back in the day, they had to do a comms check on a Sunday morning at 9am and I remember the radio sitting there next to the phone every Sunday, especially over summer, and I remember taking the truck for a run in winter to make sure they were working ... and growing up we went to every demo (competition) which I absolutely loved," she said.
Dominique is now competing in those same events alongside her second cousin and two other teammates.
"They love it and it's a beautiful social experience for them alongside training once or twice a week and building skills they could use if they decide to join when they are older," Ms Eldridge said.
"I really hope we can suck them in as much as possible and convince them it's a wonderful thing to be part of.
"In the long-run it can be hard work being a volunteer. You can get a call at 3am and you may not go back to bed until the next night because you have to go to work in the morning.
"It can be quite taxing but the reward you get from being a volunteer is so valuable and I really hope the girls get to experience that."
Advertisement
Ms Eldridge said the CFA was more than a volunteer organisation - it was a family and a way of helping the community.
"It's a beautiful thing to be able to say you've helped a person in their hour of need. Your neighbour down the road can lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in a hay fire but if you are available and present you can help minimise the loss," she said.
"The CFA has a real sense of family and community. You know everybody, you know how people are going and when things go sideways for someone, the CFA community come together.
"The support is phenomenal."
Ms Eldridge said her grandpa Bill was "chuffed" that his great grand-daughter had joined the Ascot junior team.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
"Grandpa is the local historian so history is in his blood ... and he loves the fact we've got this lineage through the community and the fact we've all stayed in the community. In this day and age it's very different because people have to move away for jobs, for uni, particularly outside the local area."
This week is National Volunteer Week and the CFA, one of the world's largest volunteer emergency services, is celebrating its 54,000 members.
"Our members selflessly provide assistance to community members across the state, taking time away from their families, friends and workplaces, to help others," said CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan.
"Our volunteers come from all walks off life; they are tradies, lawyers, nurses, chefs and farmers - just to name a few. The diversity of skills and expertise our volunteers bring to their CFA roles further boosts their brigades and the organisation, for which we are very grateful."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.