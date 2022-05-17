The Courier

JD Miller arrives in Ballarat, completing the Ballarat Miners roster for NBL1 season 2022

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:19am, first published May 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD Miller is set to add a new dimension to the Miners line-up. Picture: Lachlan Bence

ACCLIMATISING to a new country, a new climate and a new team is just part-and-parcel of the life of a professional basketballer that JD Miller is becoming well accustomed to.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.