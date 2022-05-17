ACCLIMATISING to a new country, a new climate and a new team is just part-and-parcel of the life of a professional basketballer that JD Miller is becoming well accustomed to.
The Ballarat Miners latest signing, the 25-year-old Texan has arrived in his new home ready to add much needed height and strength to the line-up.
Miller, who stands 203cm (6ft 8in) wasted no time getting to know his new teammates, hitting the court for a session on Tuesday night.
It's been a whirlwind for the club's latest signing who finished off a season in Germany on May 8, flew home to the United States to see his family for two days, before jumping back on a 17-hour trip from Dallas to arrive in Ballarat.
Miller had always planned to play in Australia this season and was initially expected to be at Knox.
"I was going to sign with Knox first, but I did some research and I was looking for a team that could fit me and I thought the Ballarat Miners was that team," he said.
"I knew Ballarat was a team that needed size, they needed a player that could do everything and I felt I could come in and do that for them.
"I've sat down and watched a game with the coach so I could see where I can fit in. But we're doing good so far, we're 4-2 and had a good 2-0 last weekend, we just hope to keep it going this weekend."
The JD Miller story is one of persistence and a love for the sport, having also spent a year playing in Ukraine. "Basketball is basketball, you go out there and perform and just do what you do," he said.
"It's always hard, my family, I love them to death and it's hard to be away from them for so long, but I love this game so much, it makes it worth it."
He said it was difficult knowing the pressures now being experienced by many of his former teammates and prayed every night for their safety.
"My time in Ukraine was a good experience, I came off the bench behind a number of experienced players and just wanted to do what I could to be out there," he said.
"I spoke to two of my former teammates just a month ago and asked how they were doing, they just told me they were trying to stay safe, keeping away from public places, but just doing what they can for their families.
"I was just there two years ago, it's crazy to think how the whole situation just blew up. I pray for them every night and hopefully things will get better."
Miners men's head coach Luke Sunderland said it had been a long process, but he was thrilled to secure Miller's signature.
"The team has been coming along nicely in the opening rounds and JD will complete our team and enable us to take the next step in our performances on court," he said.
"JD is coming in off a season in a great league in Germany which will hold him in good stead and we have no doubt he will hit the ground running and be able to make an immediate impact."
