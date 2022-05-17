A woman and toddler had a lucky escape after a crash resulted in the car flipping onto its roof in Sebastopol on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services, including crews from Fire Rescue Victoria, were called to Josephine Way about 4.30pm following reports of a car crash.
Upon arrival, they found the blue car upside down.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed the woman in her 20s and the toddler were taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition, however the extent of their injuries is not known.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage.
