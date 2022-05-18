Careless drivers are adding to the casualties around our lake

Up until Monday, at around 9.45am, a beautiful male musk duck swam in the waters off Loreto Point, near the Olympic precinct, on Lake Wendouree.
This place was his home, his territory.
He was a magnificent fully grown adult male; his beautiful dark grey and tan feathers forming a ripple pattern over his body, which mirrored the ripples on the water's surface.
On his crown his feathers changed to short tufty textured black ones, which gave his head a sharp defensive look, when he raised them.
He had a strong leathery beak, and his lobe, which sat beneath his beak and his chin, he puffed up at times when he wanted to appear threatening or display his full majesty.
His tail, an amazing feature, formed a spikey fan when he spread it out. It helped him dive, and steer and catch the wind, as well as providing an amazing display if he wanted to appear threatening, or just 'show off'.
I've seen him in his territory over the last few year- sitting out on the water, diving every now and then and reappearing in another place not far away. He was very watchful and observed all around him including the walkers, other birds, dogs on the shore.
Musk ducks are a very intelligent species. I can vouch for this as I have witnessed the development of several orphan chicks, as my daughter, (a registered Wildlife Vic carer) rescued them and reared them to adulthood.
These 3 she has rescued were all chicks orphaned at Lake Wendouree. There is not a lot of scientific data about Musk Ducks. Wildlife carers and interested veterinarians are desperate to know more so that they can be protected from demise.
They are magnificent mysterious creatures, and it is known that they can live beyond 20 years! And that they have an amazing ability in sound mimicry.
On Monday morning I was devastated to find this beautiful duck squashed on Wendouree Parade. Horrifically injured he would have died instantly. The photos I have attached to this email graphically illustrate the horrific death. I felt sick, despairing to see this magnificent bird squashed on the road. Words can't explain my pain at seeing this.
I was incredulous about how the driver let this occur, how the City of Ballarat refuses to intervene and help provide a safe home for our wildlife. Questions filled my mind- Why didn't the driver slow down to allow the bird safe passage? Why was the driver driving so fast they could disregard the ducks right to live and run over it? Why didn't the driver stop to check the bird? Why don't people in our community care for, treasure and want to protect our unique precious wildlife.
The bird's death is a tragedy. Council needs to show leadership in instigating and setting safety standards to protect our wildlife. Failure to act on Councils behalf would be brutal and cruel and at the least negligent. Ignoring the significance of the death of this bird would be cruel and totally unintelligent.
Council needs to enter dialogue with community about providing protective measures to look after our wildlife. Traffic needs to be slowed significantly. Public needs to be shown by example and educated by signage and example about the preciousness of our wildlife and our responsibility to be stewards overseeing its safety and wellbeing. Any changes to the environment that will affect habitat need to be thoroughly investigated from the outset to ensure that any changes don't adversely affect our wildlife habitat and the ability for all lake wildlife to live happy, full safe lives, in the only home that they have.
Attached is a photo of the beautiful duck, after it's death. It is a confronting image, but we all owe it to this duck and other species to acknowledge the cruel and destructive impact our behaviour has on other species. We need to own our responsibility and act to protect so that this devastation doesn't continue.
RIP beautiful duck. You will be missed by me and the many who delighted in seeing you as we walked along the path near your watery home at the S.W corner of Lake Wendouree.
Rose Dean, Ballarat East
