Careless drivers are adding to the casualties around our lake

Council needs to enter dialogue with community about providing protective measures to look after our wildlife. Traffic needs to be slowed significantly. Public needs to be shown by example and educated by signage and example about the preciousness of our wildlife and our responsibility to be stewards overseeing its safety and wellbeing. Any changes to the environment that will affect habitat need to be thoroughly investigated from the outset to ensure that any changes don't adversely affect our wildlife habitat and the ability for all lake wildlife to live happy, full safe lives, in the only home that they have.