A garbage truck driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian who was crossing the road on her way to work in Ballarat has pleaded not guilty.
Jonathan Wilson, 46, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was committed to stand trial in the County Court.
Advertisement
He is charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to give way to a pedestrian and dangerous and careless driving over the collision on April 16, 2021.
Wilson was driving a garbage truck on Doveton Street South and allegedly failed to give way to pedestrian Angela Loader as he turned onto Eyre Street about 8.35am.
Ms Loader, 61, sustained life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.
Her family and friends told The Courier after her death Ms Loader was a 'much-loved' grandmother who had a 'beautiful, smiling face'.
Ms Loader had three children and three grandchildren. Her daughter Michelle Huie described her mum as a 'wonderful person' who was strong, selfless, kind and patient.
"She was very down to earth and would never say a bad word about anyone. You couldn't fault her," she told The Courier in April last year.
Ms Loader, who was born and grew up in Ballarat, was a block away from her workplace MatchWorks when she was allegedly hit by the garbage truck.
Wilson is still on bail and will appear at the County Court in June for a directions hearing.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.