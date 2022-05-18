The see-sawing battle at the top of The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award continues after five rounds.
Springbank's Todd Finco has taken back the lead from Dunnstown ruckman Khyle Forde.
He has 30 votes after receiving seven against Ballan on Saturday.
This gives him a two-vote advantage over Forde, who did not add to his tally.
Hepburn veteran Andy McKay has moved within five votes of the lead after polling a maximum 10 against Waubra.
Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe is also within reach on 23.
In his first season with the Burras, he added eight votes to his season total.
Tighe has been awarded 18 votes in the past two rounds.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
