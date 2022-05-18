The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Ballarat police hoon blitz after videos emerge on social media

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 18 2022 - 9:53am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Ridiculous driving': Police crackdown after hoon videos emerge on social media

Police have slammed "ridiculous" Ballarat hoons who allegedly desecrated the Avenue of Honour overpass memorial and other prominent landmarks in the city - then shared the footage on social media.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.