THE final piece of the puzzle is in place, now it is time for the Ballarat Miners to show exactly what they can do in front of a home crowd in NBL1 South men on Saturday night against Melbourne Tigers.
With the inclusion of 203cm import JD Miller and the retention of Deng Gak, the Miners have the weapons to start putting teams to the sword as they look to build on their solid 4-2 start to the season.
It's another double-header weekend for the Ballarat team, first up against Melbourne on Saturday night before an away clash against Waverley on Sunday.
While Miller will no doubt need this weekend to find his feet, just having the big Texan in the team will add confidence to the Miners squad which did it the hard way during two narrow wins last weekend.
The Miners will be hoping to outstanding form of Preston Bungei continues while David Crisp, Koen Sapwell and youngster Will Hynes after an MVP display last weekend will be important to the result.
Saturday's night's clash with Melbourne will be an interesting encounter with the Tigers sitting 2-3, last week going down at home to Hobart. It was a two-pronged attack from the Tigers with both Mason Gaze and Michael Wearne hitting 26 points each. The pair combined to take half of all the Tigers shots on the night and will need to be the major focuses for the Miners defenders this week.
The Tigers were 18 points down at half-time last week, but a 37-point third quarter showed they are more than capable of getting on a run.
Waverley split their own double header last week, going down to Frankston 96-80 before a strong defensive showing the following day at home against North West Tasmania, holding the visitors to just 69 points in the 26-point win.
That success was set-up by a 30-point game from Jake Heath, who shot at an impressive 64.29 per cent and 21 points and six rebounds from Daniel Dillon.
