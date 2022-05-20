THE chance is now for the Ballarat Miners to take their season into the positive with matches against Melbourne and Waverley offering two big chances to get wins in NBL1 South women's conference.
The Miners were unable to back-up a strong 15-point win over Kilsyth on Saturday night, going down against a difficult opponent in Casey on Sunday.
But it's the consistency that the Miners will be desperate to find.
That game against Casey was notable for the fact that the Miners gave up a 14-point lead, to briefly hit the front in the third quarter, only to see it disappear in a blink of an eye as Casey stepped up in the final quarter.
It was Jade Melbourne's weekend with 51 points across the two games, this week, Melbourne will be hoping to get more support from the likes of star shooter Isabella Brancatisano, centre Zitina Aokuso and hopefully some more minutes from the likes of Molly Matthews and Millie Cracknell.
The game against the Tigers looms as the perfect chance to find the rhythm with the Tigers having won just once so far this season.
Sunday's match against Waverley looks a 50-50 contest with the Falcons also sitting on three wins and coming off a narrow win over Launceston.
That game saw the Falcons starting five all get double figure points with Renae Mokrzycki's 21 points in just 22 minutes of game time proving to be the feature in what was otherwise an even team performance.
Carley Ernst hit 20 points while Rebecca Cole hit 19 which shows the Miners will all need to be on their game to pick up the win.
The Miners women hit Selkirk Stadium at 6pm on Saturday night.
