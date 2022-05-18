The Courier

COVID-19 in Ballarat: high proportions and killer inequality

By Melanie Whelan
May 18 2022 - 7:00pm
SPOTLIGHT: Ballarat has reported 473 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, as the number of active infections rise to the highest levels in the state.

Ballarat recorded the highest ratio of active COVID-19 cases in Victoria on Wednesday, with almost one in 50 people infected with the deadly virus, according to new health department data. A newly reported 423 cases is among the city's highest daily tallies and continues an upward case trend with easing restrictions.

