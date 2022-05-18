The Courier

Volunteers return to Ballarat Base Hospital

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOMING: Grampians Health - Ballarat volunteers Ian Everett, Marie Sutherland, Lynne Williams celebrate their gradual return to health care. Picture: Lachlan Bence

THEY are the friendly faces when you walk in the door, a shoulder to cry on, confide in and have a great laugh with - and they are gradually returning to duty at Ballarat Base Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.